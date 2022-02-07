Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Last Thursday Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 for businesses and organizations across industries in the Middle East at Saudi Arabia LEAP 2022. Built to be modern and essential devices for today’s hybrid workforce, the new Surface products protect productivity, promote innovation, and prioritise accessibility, while ensuring the safety and security of all users and promoting sustainable tech solutions.

“After the global pandemic of the last two years, I feel privileged to be able to attend this year’s LEAP event in person and announce the arrival of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 in the Middle East,” says Thamer Alharbi, President of Microsoft Arabia. “The Surface range has been developed to keep up with the needs of today’s modern workplace in an increasingly digital economy.”

The new devices reflect Microsoft’s commitment towards designing technology that fosters productivity, creativity, and inclusion in a secure digital environment. Accessibility was a key priority in development to enable users of all abilities to personalise their device to best suit their digital experience. Paired with Microsoft’s Surface Adaptive Kit, the Surface range can be easily adapted for better ease of use and navigation.

Users, business leaders and IT managers can rest assured that the Surface range is supported by Microsoft’s built-in enterprise-grade security for a frictionless experience. Devices are shipped with the latest security policies in place to ensure the very best in device and data protection.

In addition, Microsoft has also made the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse available to consumers in the Middle East as a step forward in Microsoft’s larger sustainability journey. In keeping with the organisation’s goal to have 100 percent recyclable devices and packaging by 2030, Microsoft partnered with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) to develop a new mouse that is made up of 20 percent recycled ocean plastic and its packaging is 100 percent recyclable.

“At Microsoft our mission is to empower every individual and organisation on the planet to achieve more. We hope to continue to fulfil this mandate with the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 for industries in the Middle East,” says Microsoft Surface spokesperson. “With these devices comes the opportunity to transform more individuals to do their best work.”

Surface Laptop Studio

The Surface Laptop Studio will transform the way users work with the most powerful and flexible laptop yet. It’s built for performance with the highest graphics horsepower of any Surface Laptop. Seamlessly multitask and handle heavy workflows with quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H Series processors, blazing enterprise-grade NVIDIA® RTX™ A2000 laptop GPUs, and Thunderbolt™ 4 ports.

No matter the task, the Surface Laptop Studio provides unparalleled flexibility as it transitions from best-in-class laptop to a natural angle for immersive Microsoft Teams calls and presentations, to full-performance canvas. Unleash creativity and enjoy the feeling of putting pen to paper with the vibrant and sharp 14.4” touchscreen and Surface Slim Pen 2.

Surface Pro 8

The all new Surface Pro 8 is a powerful, ultra-light and slim device packed with processors to handle intensive workloads. Double digit performance increases and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors mean Surface Pro 8 will handle it all whether handwriting notes on screen, multitasking while on a video call, or crushing a spreadsheet – all in an ultra-versatile package. Enjoy the flexibility of writing in laptop mode, presenting multiple screens in desktop mode, or sign a contract on screen with Slim Pen 2 in tablet mode.

Collaborate from anywhere with high-definition connections. From WiFi 6 to LTE, teams can stay connected and productive with great cloud productivity tools that are instantly available.

Availability

Organisations and businesses in the Middle East can request pricing details for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 through Authorised Partners. Products are available for order with delivery from March 2022 onwards.

