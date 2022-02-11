McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning L.L.C., delivers first McLaren 765LT Spider in the United Arab Emirates

The limited production run of just 765 examples now fully allocated to customers globally

McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning L.L.C,. part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies today completed the first customer delivery of the ground-breaking McLaren 765LT Spider in the United Arab Emirates. This highly collectible supercar was handed over to its discerning customer from the transitionary sales facility, which has been fully operational since December 2021.

“I would like to congratulate McLaren Dubai on completing the first customer handover of the track-focused McLaren 765LT Spider in the United Arab Emirates. This highly desirable and exclusive supercar has been a great success for our brand and all units allocated to our global customers including in Middle East and Africa are spoken for. I am confident that this limited-volume car will thrill and delight our discerning customers in the region as we continue to build momentum and achieve further success with McLaren Dubai.”

Mohamed Fawzi, Market Director – Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive

“I am honoured to personally handover the first McLaren 765LT Spider in the United Arab Emirates, following the successful start of our operations and the launch of our transitionary sales facility. I would like to take an opportunity to thank our first customers and we look forward to building on this solid foundation as we progress with the year.”

Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, Board Member, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies

The McLaren 765LT Spider was unveiled in July 2021 as the brand’s most powerful-ever convertible supercar aiming at bringing the highest-levels of driver engagement to the McLaren LT experience. This limited-production supercar features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 765PS and translating to the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 598PS-per-tonne and 800Nm of torque. The 765LT accelerates from 0-100 km/h in only 2.8 seconds, with 0-200 km/h achieved in 7.2 seconds. The specific example handed over in Dubai features a stunning Silica White paint theme, as well as the MSO Clubsport Pack, which reduces the overall weight of the car and increases on-track performance with a portfolio of performance upgrades.

McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning L.L.C., part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies has been officially appointed to represent McLaren Automotive in Dubai and Northern Emirates in December 2021. The new Retail Partner is currently operating from a transitionary sales facility situated on the landmark Sheikh Zayed Road. A dedicated, state-of-the-art Sales and Service Centre is currently under construction at the same address and due to open doors for business in the first half of 2022.

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company’s product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 85 retailers in 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™. In 2016, it announced a new hybrid hyper-GT and confirmed in 2018 that the next Ultimate car would be the Speedtail.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider, the new GT and the track-only McLaren Senna GTR. It also unveiled the 620R and McLaren Elva before launching the 765LT the following year.

Most recently, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura.

The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include AkzoNobel, Ashurst, Dell Technologies, Gulf, Pirelli, Richard Mille, Plan International and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

