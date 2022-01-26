Muscat: Maserati Oman has launched the recently introduced exclusive new trims for Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante as part of the range’s renewal for Model Year 22 (MY22). The three new trims - GT, Modena and Trofeo - have been developed not only to fulfill all customers’ demands and expectations, but also to fully express the different yet complementary souls of innovation, performance and design of the Maserati range.

The brand’s DNA is expressed through unique trims created by the synergy between Centro Stile Maserati and the Product Development Team, with in-depth research into dedicated materials, details and characterisations.

A spokesperson for Alfardan Motors said, “Maserati has updated its 2022 line-up by adding three fresh trims to Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante. Dubbed GT, Modena and Trofeo, the trims feature Maserati’s new Trident logo. The three new trim levels, embodies a different personality in sophistication, sportiness, and high performance. All three trims are overflowing with high-end standard amenities and equipment spanning the realm of comfort, convenience, safety, and technology.”

GT Trim

GT highlights Maserati’s character, charm and elegance and embodies the Brand’s more urban, minimal, and contemporary spirit, suitable for the dynamic and curious global citizens who are fashion-conscious but with their own sophisticated, original style.

The Ghibli GT and Levante GT are equipped with a 330 hp 4-cylinder mild hybrid powerplant. The Quattroporte GT, on the other hand, is powered by a 350 hp V6 engine.

On the exterior, this trim enhances the models in the range with chrome inserts, while the wheel rims in 18” (for Ghibli and Levante) or 19’’ (for Quattroporte) are in alloy. The interior look is completed by leather comfort seats with a Dark Mirror Trim for Ghibli GT, a radica trim for Quattroporte GT, and Levante GT features a Black Piano Trim.

Modena Trim

Modena is for customers who are sports enthusiasts as a means to enjoying their time and the context to the full. For people looking for a balance of innate elegance, dynamism and fun-to-drive. Ghibli Modena and Levante Modena are equipped with the 350 hp V6 gasoline engine. Modena S trims with 430 hp are also available for Ghibli and Levante. Quattroporte Modena features the 430 hp V6 powerplant. The trim enhances the cars’ athleticism through sport bumpers with Black Piano inserts and 20” alloy wheel rims. In the interior, every detail evokes the Brand’s typical driving pleasure, with sporty wraparound leather seats and Black Piano Trim interiors for Levante and Quattroporte or Dark Mirror Trim interiors for Ghibli.

The Modena S trim features the Nerissimo Pack and red brake calipers.

Trofeo Trim

Trofeo represents the maximum performance of Maserati’s personality: the focus is firmly on performance, without sacrificing comfort. This trim is the top of the range in terms of package and, above all, performance. This is thanks to the powerful 580 hp V8 Twin Turbo engine. A carbon fibre trim, 21” alloy wheel rims and red brake calipers complete the exterior. The interior is luxurious, with sport seats in full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather.

Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo move into an extreme dimension, even higher-performing and faster, but always unquestionably elegant and safe.

In terms of styling, the exterior three new trims (GT, Modena and Trofeo) have the new Maserati logo (introduced with the launch of the MC20) on the bonnet, new Trident logo on the C pillar and updated rear lettering. The badges of the specific trim (with the names GT, Modena or Trofeo) will also appear just above the three iconic side air ducts. The interior also features the new Maserati lettering on the central screen and the new “Trofeo” logo on the headrests.

