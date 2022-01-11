PHOTO
Hong Kong : Mandarin Oriental, Geneva has announced a collaboration with Stay One Degree, the membership community allowing travellers to experience one-of-a-kind holiday homes, with an Alpine Escape accommodation package.
Located in the heart of the city, Mandarin Oriental, Geneva is the ultimate address from which to explore, blending breathtaking mountain backdrops with stunning River Rhone vistas. Fine dining, unparalleled service and luxury make it the ideal choice for discerning travellers.
The Alpine Escape invites guests to combine a stay at the hotel with a week at one of Verbier’s finest chalets, including luxury transfers between the two destinations. Selecting either helicopter or limousine transfers, guests have the opportunity to enjoy unrivalled views of the Swiss Alps en route to Verbier. A seven-night all-inclusive ski experience awaits, including a comprehensive concierge service, ensuring a seamless experience.
Available until 18 April 2022, the customisable Alpine Escape package is priced from CHF 22,500 based on eight adults, and includes the following:
- One-night stay in luxurious accommodation
- In-room breakfast
- Hotel credit (CHF 50 for Premium and CHF 100 for VIP experience, redeemable at Yakumanka, MO Bar or for Bellfontaine beauty and wellness treatments)
- Airport limousine transfer
- Return transfer between Geneva and Verbier (limousine or helicopter)
- Seven-night ski chalet experience in Verbier (includes catering, premium beverages, in-chalet equipment fitting, 24-hour in-resort driving and concierge service)
The Alpine Escape experience is subject to availability and terms and conditions apply. Further information is available at mandarinoriental.com/geneva.
-Ends-
About Mandarin Oriental, Geneva
A living example of Swiss hotel tradition at its very best, Mandarin Oriental, Geneva has a superb location on the River Rhône, located within the heart of the city’s shopping, historic and business districts. The hotel features 178 elegant and spacious guest rooms and suites, with many suites enjoying private terraces and supreme views of the river, Old Town and snow-capped mountains. Fine dining, unparalleled service and luxury make it the ideal choice for discerning travellers.
About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.
Further information is available on our Social Media channels and website: www.mandarinoriental.com , including the Photo Library and Media Centre. Alternatively, please contact:
Corporate Office
Shevaun Leach
shevaunl@mohg.com
Global
Mandarin Oriental, Geneva
Kristina Mees (kmees@mohg.com)
Tel. +41 (22) 909 00 00
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.