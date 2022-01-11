Hong Kong : Mandarin Oriental, Geneva has announced a collaboration with Stay One Degree, the membership community allowing travellers to experience one-of-a-kind holiday homes, with an Alpine Escape accommodation package.

Located in the heart of the city, Mandarin Oriental, Geneva is the ultimate address from which to explore, blending breathtaking mountain backdrops with stunning River Rhone vistas. Fine dining, unparalleled service and luxury make it the ideal choice for discerning travellers.

The Alpine Escape invites guests to combine a stay at the hotel with a week at one of Verbier’s finest chalets, including luxury transfers between the two destinations. Selecting either helicopter or limousine transfers, guests have the opportunity to enjoy unrivalled views of the Swiss Alps en route to Verbier. A seven-night all-inclusive ski experience awaits, including a comprehensive concierge service, ensuring a seamless experience.

Available until 18 April 2022, the customisable Alpine Escape package is priced from CHF 22,500 based on eight adults, and includes the following:

One-night stay in luxurious accommodation

In-room breakfast

Hotel credit (CHF 50 for Premium and CHF 100 for VIP experience, redeemable at Yakumanka, MO Bar or for Bellfontaine beauty and wellness treatments)

Airport limousine transfer

Return transfer between Geneva and Verbier (limousine or helicopter)

Seven-night ski chalet experience in Verbier (includes catering, premium beverages, in-chalet equipment fitting, 24-hour in-resort driving and concierge service)

The Alpine Escape experience is subject to availability and terms and conditions apply. Further information is available at mandarinoriental.com/geneva.

About Mandarin Oriental, Geneva

A living example of Swiss hotel tradition at its very best, Mandarin Oriental, Geneva has a superb location on the River Rhône, located within the heart of the city’s shopping, historic and business districts. The hotel features 178 elegant and spacious guest rooms and suites, with many suites enjoying private terraces and supreme views of the river, Old Town and snow-capped mountains. Fine dining, unparalleled service and luxury make it the ideal choice for discerning travellers.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

