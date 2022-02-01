PHOTO
Mall of Muscat, the Sultanate’s leading shopping destination, has won the ‘Most Trusted Brand in Oman’ Award in the Shopping Mall category.
This year’s edition of Oman's Most Trusted Brands survey attracted over 780,000 votes across 58 categories. Mall of Muscat fought off stiff competition in the Shopping Mall category and was named the winner at the prestigious award ceremony held in Al Bustan Palace Hotel on January 25, 2022.
Renowned brands across the Sultanate from various categories contest against each other in Oman’s Most Trusted Brand Awards every year, where the consumer is the ultimate judge. The focus of the survey is to allow consumers to make their own, personal choices as to which brand they consider to be the best, underlining the brand as the Best Brand of the year. This year, 780,000 eligible survey entries were counted in the results across the categories.
Featuring over 240+ brands, ranging from fashion and lifestyle to sports and electronics, Mall of Muscat provides unmatched luxury and has some of the world’s most renowned brands, including the first-ever Debenhams store in Oman, and flagship stores of Victoria’s Secret and Starbucks.
The Mall covers an area of around 200,000 square meters with over 3000 car parking spaces. Apart from shopping, the Mall of Muscat offers attractions that are fun for the whole family including a cinema, entertainment zone and more. Mall of Muscat is also the home of Oman Aquarium, the largest and only public aquarium in the Sultanate, which recently bagged the Silver Award in Retail Excellence at the prestigious Retail Congress MENA organised by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers.
"We are proud for winning Oman’s Most Trusted Brands Award in the Sultanate of Oman. From the beginning, providing a unique shopping experience was our first concern in the Mall of Muscat. We worked on attracting brands for the first time in Oman, supporting and promoting tourism development efforts as well as be in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and what citizens deserve in terms of services and entertainments for all visitors,” said Mahmood Mohamed Ali Al Jarwani, Chairman of Tamani Global Development & Investment LLC, the Operator of Mall of Muscat.
