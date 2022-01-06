PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Linksys, a global leader in home and business WiFi solutions, today announces the launch of its WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point.
“While many workers and companies embrace hybrid work solutions, offices and small businesses still need to ensure they have the latest in fast, reliable and secure WiFi connectivity,” said John Minasyan, Director of Product Management, Linksys. “At Linksys we recognize both sides of the hybrid work era, and in addition to our remote work solutions we are excited to also launch our newest WiFi 6 Dual-Band access point.”
As retail stores, medical offices, small businesses, and commercial spaces begin to operate at pre- pandemic levels and foot traffic continues to increase, the WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point’s 4x4 internal antennas deliver safer, more secure and faster WiFi for areas needing to service a high density of concurrent client connections. With the control plane in the cloud and a cloud-native operating system running on the units, zero-touch provisioning, configuration, management, and monitoring are extremely efficient and simple. With access to Linksys Cloud, users can also scale with no limit to the number of networks and devices managed.
Additional features include:
- Qualcomm Networking pro Platform 1200: Next-generation technology transforms business WiFi with its wire-like stability and blazing-fast
- Media-rich Captive Portal: Cloud hosted captive portal splash page and a built-in captive portal editor allows users to upload logos and graphics of any size, customized Terms of Service Agreement or even manage Wi-Fi access with an extra passcode at no additional
- Reduce costs: Use Cloud Management without recurring license fees and get access to dedicated professional technical support with no recurring
- TAA compliant: NDAA and GSA compliant for US government
For more information on the Linksys new WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Indoor Access point, please visit https://www.linksys.com/us/cloud-manager/. Details on availability and pricing coming soon.
About Linksys
At Linksys, we strive to build the world’s most reliable, innovative, future-ready wireless technologies that can securely connect every person and everything, effortlessly. Founded in 1988, Linksys has since established itself as a premier networking brand. Today, Linksys hardware products, software, and services are sold in 64 countries worldwide, ranging from home routers and mesh systems to business access points and switches. Recently, Linksys expanded into education and enterprise through its partnership with Fortinet, the leader in enterprise-grade security. Linksys. For every connection.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.