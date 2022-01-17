PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : After a successful run in the production of Paramount Hotel Dubai and its continuous growth, DAMAC Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of the hotel chain with the opening of Paramount Hotel Midtown.
Paramount Hotel Midtown is set to razzle and dazzle Dubai from the first quarter of 2022.
Set in the heart of Business Bay Dubai, it’s on the doorstep of Sheikh Zayed Road, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai International Financial Centre and has been curated for the young-at-heart who love to be at the centre of it all.
Developed using the same bold imagination, inspiring talent and creative process that has been perfected over Paramount Pictures’ 105-year history, Paramount Hotel Midtown is synonymous with entertainment and, above all, creativity.
Offering timeless Hollywood elegance and a cinematic guest experience, the hotel brings to life the contemporary Californian magic with its sophisticated design, upscale dining experiences and celebrity spa and fitness centre.
Commenting on the second hotel launch, Jean Faivre, Senior
Vice President Hospitality DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, said: “The Paramount proposition is special, with a rich history to live up to. We’ve been immensely successful with our first property and we are now looking forward
to our second opening, which will, without a doubt, be a unique addition to Dubai’s vibrant hospitality scene.”
With feel-good vibes, mid-century styling, awe-inspiring views and fresh culinary concepts, Paramount Hotel Midtown is where the Hollywood-chic go to ‘see and be seen’.
281 contemporary rooms and suites include Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite. Designed for high-life lovers emulating the lifestyle of the rich and famous, elegantly decorated rooms are further enhanced by balconies
overlooking the Dubai coastline or Burj Khalifa.
The hotel boasts a delicious selection of restaurants, featuring Paparazzi Tuscan, CineScope and Melrose Bar & Lounge. With panoramic skyline views, Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar are set to become Dubai’s latest hotspots.
Pleasure meets business in the four Business Studios ideal for corporate meetings, special events and banquets for up to 150 guests. Natural daylight, flexible spaces and the latest AV technology will ensure every event is a hit.
Wellness has a new home in the celeb-worthy PAUSE Spa, exclusively collaborating with French brand Château Berger. PAUSE Fitness Centre offers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art health and fitness equipment to delight the most ardent enthusiast. And not to forget the little ones - The Kids Studio Club will keep them enthralled and entertained with a menu of cinematic experiences.
This is the curtain call. Prepare your acceptance speech. The show is about to begin!
Location: Paramount Hotel Midtown, Al Mustaqbal Street, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
-Ends-
Contact:
Phone Number: +971 4 248 3333
Email: contact@paramounthotelsdubai.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paramountmidtownhotel/
Website: www.paramounthotelsdubai.com/midtown
For more information, please contact:
Inna Gernega
Executive Producer Marketing & Communications, Paramount Hotel Dubai Inna.gernega@paramounthotelsdubai.com
Sanja Gluskinic
Assistant Producer Marketing & Communications, Paramount Hotel Midtown Sanja.gluskinic@paramounthotelsdubai.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.