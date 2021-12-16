Ladybird Nursery broke ground on the world’s most spacious early years nursery in Al Barsha. The ceremony was attended by Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Monica Valrani, CEO of Ladybird Nurseries along with other dignitaries from KHDA and the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

The nursery in Al Barsha is spread over an impressive 64,000 square feet and like its predecessor in Jumeirah Village Circle, it will be targeting the prestigious US Green Building Council’s LEED Gold certification for energy and environmental design. The nursery is will be registered as an early childhood centre governed under the regulations set by the Knowledge and Development Authority (KHDA) in the UAE.

“Ladybird has been preparing children in Dubai for primary school for over 25 years and our Al Barsha setting will continue setting the benchmark for the sector when it comes to the safety, care and education of young children. The spaces have been designed placing the child’s experience as the top priority and bearing in mind that we will potentially be living with COVID-19 for some time. This is set to be an ideal place for every child’s early years education, giving parents the assurance that their child will develop in a safe and nurturing environment,” remarked Monica Valrani.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, commented, "We’re happy to welcome another Ladybird Nursery to Dubai’s growing early childhood education and care sector. Grounded in Ladybird’s history and expertise in Dubai, the new centre will help direct the future of teaching and learning in Dubai. We congratulate Ladybird Nursery on this new centre and on its commitment to keep children’s wellbeing at the heart of its approach." -

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, highlighted, “The education landscape is certainly changing after COVID-19 and education establishments have a big role in preparing the new generations by investing in newly developed academic programs and models that address the need of the future. I am certain that the new Early Childhood Centre to be opened by Ladybird Nurseries would be a good example of that and I wanted to take the opportunity to congratulate the management of Ladybird Nurseries on this milestone.”

About Ladybird Nursery

Founded 25 years ago, Ladybird Nursery has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading British nurseries for children aged between 6 months and four years, with an outstanding reputation for the high quality of its childcare and education.

Ladybird Nursery follows the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum in a Montessori setting, to provide an enriching and well-balanced programme of activities covering learning areas such as communication and language, personal, social, and emotional development, physical development, mathematics, science, literacy, and the arts.

Ladybird Nursery is located in Jumeirah 1 and has a purpose-built, LEED Gold Certified setting in Jumeirah Village Circle. A third world-class setting in Al Barsha is presently under construction and is expected to open next year.

