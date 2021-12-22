“For all those looking to indulge, the marriage of KitKat and Cinnabon will likely be considered the wedding of the year, serving mouth-watering KitKat wafer filled with real Cinnabon Makara Cinnamon blend and a luscious cream cheese base,” said Emile Douaihy, Nestlé Business Executive Officer, Confectionery, Biscuits and Snacks for the Middle East and North Africa. “We are very excited to offer yet another outstanding innovation to keep creating little smiles.”

“We couldn’t let our world famous Cinnabon cinnamon roll associate with just anything, so it really had to be with something of KitKat’s iconic stature for this union to be allowed to happen without us speaking now and forever holding our peace,” said Dave Mikita, President of Global Channels, Cinnabon.

KitKat Chunky Cinnabon and KitKat Mini Moments Cinnabon are available across retail stores in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, and Egypt.

About KitKat

KitKat is a perfect balance of chocolate and wafer first launched in the UK in 1935 as 'Chocolate Crisp.' The KitKat brand name and logo were introduced on packs in 1937. Today, the iconic brand is present in more than 80 countries. The famous “Have a break, have a KitKat” strapline was first used in 1958 and has been used without a 'break' ever since. KitKat is the first global confectionery brand to be sourced from 100% sustainable cocoa.

About Nestlé in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Nestlé’s heritage in the Middle East and North Africa goes back over 100 years with the sale of the first Infant Cereals in Egypt. Today, Nestlé operates 25 Food & Beverage factories across the 19 countries of the MENA region; and provides direct employment to more than 15,000 people who are all committed to Nestlé’s purpose of Enhancing Quality of Life and Contributing to a Healthier Future. Nestlé MENA also provides indirect employment across the region to several thousand more.

The Nestlé portfolio in the region currently exceeds 60 innovative product brands in a wide range of categories: Dairy, Infant Nutrition, Coffee and Creamers, Confectionery, Bottled Water, Breakfast Cereals, Culinary products, Health Science, and Pet Care, among others. Nestlé Nido, Nestlé Cerelac, Nestlé NAN, S-26, Progress, Nescafé, Nespresso, Bonjorno Café, Coffee-mate, KitKat, Maggi, Nestlé Fitness, Nestlé Pure Life, Optifast, and Purina Friskies are just some of the brands available in the Middle East and North Africa.

