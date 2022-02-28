Amman, Jordan: National Arab Motors - Kia Jordan, recently announced that the South Korean manufacturer was ranked first amongst car brands in the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), conducted by the reputable JD Power Institute.

The study measures customers’ satisfaction with their vehicle’s condition after three years of usage. Kia was ranked first, with the lowest number of reported problems, ahead of many brands. Kia models scored an average of 145 points per 100 vehicles, the results showed a significant improvement across the board compared to last year, and reaffirms the manufacturer’s dedication to refining the quality, durability, and craftsmanship of its new vehicles, outperforming all luxury car brands in the study.

Commenting on this achievement, Mohamed Alayyan, CEO of National Arab Motors - Kia Jordan said: “We are proud of Kia’s ranking, which demonstrates its continuous and tireless commitment towards improving all their models, and embodies its strategy, launched last year, through which it seeks to lead the future of the transportation sector.”

Alayyan added that this dedication to customer experience also applies in the Kingdom. Kia Jordan remains committed to providing the local market with the best, most modern and advanced cars from the Kia brand, additionally it provides the best services at all stages, including pre-purchase, during the purchase process, and after-sales support, through a network of specialized and award-winning service centers.

J.D. Power annually presents awards for quality, dependability and performance, to select car models that ranked highest within their category in the marketplace. The JD Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) examines the overall car dependability over three years of ownership, which means that the cars included in this study were 2019 models.

