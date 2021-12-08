The partnership now includes the academy in the Middle East and expects to accommodate a range of player-in-training per year

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia announced a partnership with the Rafa Nadal Academy based in Kuwait. This sees the existing global partnership between Kia and the tennis school franchise owned by the grand-slam champion extend to the Middle East. The inauguration of the Academy in Kuwait took place in February 2020 in the presence of Rafael Nadal, numerous VIP Guests & members of the media.

Through the collaboration & the Certified Distributor in Kuwait, Kia Al Mutawa has become the official transport premium partner of the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait located at Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex, annex to the famous Mall 360. Kia Al Mutawa will provide a fleet of two vehicles for VIP shuttle. The Vehicles include Telluride, the largest Kia SUV, as well as Carnival, Kuwait’s beloved family van.

Rafael Nadal, known as one of the best tennis players of all time, said: "Kia and I share a special journey. Our partnership was founded through our united vision, which is to inspire individuals to meet their goals and unleash their inner champion. Kia has been supportive of the Rafa Nadal Academy since its inception, and I am honored to see our relationship go from strength to strength."

Rafael Nadal has been Kia's global ambassador since he was 19-years old. The Nadal-Kia partnership is set to go beyond the 20-year milestone as the tennis legend was first sponsored by Kia Spain back in 2004.

Boasting several locations around the world, the first academy is found in Mallorca, Nadal's Spanish hometown. As the world is slowly returning to normal, the academy expects to accommodate a range of players-in-training per year.

Yaser Shabsogh, Chief Operating Officer, at Kia Regional HQs Middle East & Africa, commented: "At Kia, we have been long-standing fans of Rafa's career and have supported him throughout his journey. We admire his ability to inspire the young and old to adopt a more mentally and physically active lifestyle. His consistent efforts of creating and introducing people to sportive opportunities where anyone can build on and fine-tune their skills is commendable. We’re proud to extend our global sponsorship with the Rafa Nadal Academy into Kuwait and hope that the academy helps foster tennis talent in the Middle East and Asia."

The academy in Kuwait boasts 15 indoor and outdoor tennis courts, one outdoor stadium with a seating capacity of 1,500, a fully equipped gym, two squash courts, one padel court, a members’ lounge, a sports café, and a Pro Shop. The academy's core pillars are built on the fundamental teaching principles that adopt strong educational values and aim to inspire champions to meet their full potential. It is a way to encourage different members of society to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Mohannad Ahmad Al Mutawa, Chief Operating Officer at Kuwait Distributor, National Agencies Group (KIA Al Mutawa) said: “We are proud to extend Kia's partnership with Rafael Nadal and the Rafa Nadal Academy. As a shining example of a longstanding partnership, the academy will now have a fleet of Kia vehicles to service VIP customers, supporting the academy's full calendar of events and tournaments."

