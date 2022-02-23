Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: JLL, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate, investment management and development consultancy services, has announced it has appointed a non-executive board of leading business figures in Saudi Arabia.

The newly created board will assist JLL in driving its medium and long-term strategic direction in Saudi, whilst also advising on key business developments for the firm in the Kingdom.

Joining JLL will be Jehad Alkadi, Chief Executive Officer of Arriyadh Development Company in the capacity of a board chairman; Hawazen Nazieh Nassief, Vice President ESG and External Affairs, National Energy Services Reunited Corporation (NESR); Mohammed Al Khars, Chairman of Innovest Properties; and Musaab Al-Muhaidib, Chief Executive Officer of Al Muhaidib Entertainment Ventures.

The new board team members come with diverse experiences and capabilities that will bring strategic benefits to JLL. Prior to his current role, Jehad was a Senior Director at the Public Investment Fund (PIF) where he oversaw the Local Real Estate Asset Management Department. Hawazen has worked in a range of roles with local and international companies, including the likes of Christie’s, Olayan and the Kingdom Holding Company. Mohammed, meanwhile, is a real estate industry leader with experience in management, sales, investments, customer service and banking while Musaab had a long career with Masdar working as the CEO and General Manager for Masdar Technical Supplies and Masdar Building Materials respectively.

“This is an exciting next step for JLL in Saudi Arabia and we are delighted to have the highest caliber of industry-leading professionals join us on our new advisory board,” said Thierry Delvaux, CEO of JLL Middle East and Africa and Turkey. We established our business in Saudi over a decade ago and we have since grown to become one of the Kingdom’s leading consulting firms. Announcing these appointments is a key milestone for JLL in this important market and not only does it add vast knowledge and expertise to our business, it’s a major step in strengthening our Saudi national leadership alongside a well-balanced team of international experts.”

JLL, which has had a presence in Saudi Arabia for the past 12 years through its offices in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar, has more than 300 employees in the Kingdom. JLL are market leaders in providing development consultancy services in the Kingdom including project management, program management/construction management (PMCM), cost management, strategic consulting for development projects, as well as transaction and valuation advisory.

JLL was one of the first real estate consultancies to establish itself in Saudi Arabia. It has since supported the Saudi vision and has successfully advised some of the Kingdom’s biggest real estate developments and giga projects such as the King Abdullah Financial District, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Non Profit City, and other landmark projects by the Diriyah Gate ‍Development Authority.

Short biographies of non-executive advisory board members

Hawazen Nazieh Nassief

Hawazen has been with NESR since June 2019 where she is the Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance and External Affairs. In her current role, she develops and implements the corporate ESG and communication strategies in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the USA. She also serves on several boards in Saudi Arabia helping entities improve their ESG performance. Previously, she has worked with a number of high profile companies where she has developed and implemented CSR and ESG strategies to drive awareness and action. She is also an accomplished public speaker, having spoken at the World Economic Forum and a range of high profile industry conferences and events. Hawazen graduated with a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from Tufts University in Medford, USA.

Jehad Alkadi

Jehad has a record of accomplishment in the financial services, real estate and hospitality industries. In his current role, he is leading Arriyadh Development Company through a transformation program that is unlocking its full potential aligned to the Saudi Vision 2030 and Riyadh City new strategy. His career includes experience in investment management, wealth management and treasury with reputable Saudi organisations such as the Public Investment Fund – PIF, SEDCO Capital, Saudi National Bank, Jadwa Investments and SNB Capital. He has also served on several boards and sub-committees across several organisations and associations. Jehad Holds a Bs. Economics from King Saud University and a Master of Business Administration from Hult International Business School. He also participated in several executive education programs from major institutes such as Harvard Business School, IMD, London Business School, and IE Business School.

Mohammed Al Khars

Mohammed is an industry leader with extensive experience in management, sales, investments, customer service, and banking. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for initiating, implementing, and controlling business plans, projects, solutions, and services to achieve corporate strategic objectives. With a proven leadership record in relationship management, he has led multiple strategic programs that have been critical in achieving business excellence. In addition to his leadership and management activities, Mr. Al-Khars has held many executive positions like the General Director of Strategic Initiatives, Saudi Investment Authority (SAGIA). He also serves as the chairman of the board for the real estate club. His academic history includes an Executive Master of Business Administration from King Fahad University of Petroleum & Minerals and a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the same University.

Musaab S. Al-Muhaidib

Musaab is an entrepreneur and investor with experience in helping businesses achieve their strategic objectives. His strengths lie in developing strategic visions, relationship building and delivering strong commercial results through effective business development management. Prior to starting Al Muhaidib Entertainment Ventures, he worked as the CEO and General Manager for Masdar Technical Supplies and Masdar Building Materials. He also holds roles as Chairman of Seedra Ventures and Ebda (Creativity & Entertainment). He holds several diplomas across business and management from institutes in the UK and France.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle

Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1050 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca and Johannesburg www.jll-mena.com.

