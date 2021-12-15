After entering the buzzing Dubai F&B landscape in late 2019, Brunch & Cake quickly won hearts and expanded across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Innovision Holding, the private holding company behind Flip International, the leading F&B consultancy that first brought the concept into the region, has now acquired the Brunch & Cake brand globally with extensive expansion plans across a multitude of countries.

In a highly competitive landscape where homegrown concepts seek acquisition from international partners, Innovision Holding has strategically localized Brunch & Cake into a household name and a lifestyle brand that is highly desirable for consumers as well as investors.

Currently operating in 10 outlets, the brand is expected to reach a total of 15 outlets by end of next year and plans to grow at a rate of 4-5 outlets every year. With more venues being rolled out in the UAE soon, the brand is set to open new locations across markets like Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Egypt, Qatar, India, and Switzerland. The brand also has plans to strategically enter the Asian market with their sights on key locations like Hong Kong and Singapore in the next few years.

Brunch & Cake's first location in Saudi Arabia is set to launch in Riyadh in September 2022 with more to follow across the country. The expansion in Saudi Arabia is being executed in partnership with Janiya investments owned by Alrajhi Family. The Brunch & Cake family is currently made up of 300 members and is expected to increase to 800 globally next year.

Co-founders of Innovision Holding, Amjad Barakat & Jamal Wick are seasoned veterans of the UAE’s F&B and hospitality scene. Off the back of multiple successes, the most notable of which is the UAE’s Bespoke Industries, the tandem have also mobilized a diverse range of brands across multiple sectors. Their global acquisition of the Brunch & Cake brand provides further evidence of their insatiable appetite for growth fueled by innovation.

Currently, Brunch & Cake is available in the UAE at Al Wasl 51 and The Pointe in Dubai, and Marsa Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi and soon in Jumeirah Island community.

CEO of Global restaurants & Director of Business Development Innovision Holding, Amjad Barakat said, “With the entrepreneurial spirit of the UAE, most concepts are first established here and then acquired by international partners. In our case, Brunch & Cake Dubai truly became a landmark in the region which encouraged us to buy out the original flagship concept in Barcelona along with global brand Rights. The reverse acquisition of the business is due to the high demand and success of the concept locally. We have faith in the Brunch & Cake brand to achieve exponential success on a global level. With the backing of strong and reputable investors such as Abdualziz Suliman Alrajhi, owners of Alrajhi bank - the largest bank in Saudi Arabia, the brand's expansion globally will be expedited and bring much value to the company.”

Brunch & Cake UAE curates a safe and comforting space for guests. The ‘warm & fuzzy’ feeling described by many visitors to the restaurant’s venues is the key driver of traffic through Brunch & Cake’s doors. It is this very balance of comfort and contemporary that has been designed right into the fabric of Brunch & Cake. This combination will be replicated in international locations to curate the same welcoming and wholesome atmosphere for diners everywhere.

Brunch & Cake UAE differs from the Barcelona branch in its style and taste. Utilizing UAE charm, the local Brunch & Cake holds strong favour with residents. The new owners of the brand plan to continue with extensive expansions across the region. With a menu built to accommodate the well-traveled palates of expats and nationals alike, Brunch & Cake has a variety of menu options for all, including vegetarians, vegans, and even those with other dietary restrictions.

2022 will also see the brand launching a unique Brunch & Cake Beach by the end of next year with plans to curate it into a family beach destination. Further details about the project are expected to be revealed in Q2 of 2022.

About Brunch & Cake:

Brunch & Cake is an all-day dining restaurant that hails from Barcelona and is known for its perfect mix of healthy, wholesome, and visually appealing menu items. Brunch & Cake made its way to the UAE in 2019 to create their first-ever flagship store outside of Barcelona. The restaurant is a project of F&B consultancy, Flip International co-founded by Jamal Wick and Amjad Barakat who have established multiple successful F&B concepts across the MENA region and aim to push the boundaries of F&B scene after their global acquisition of the Brunch & Cake brand in 2021 under Innovision Holding.

Brunch & Cake Dubai was the brand’s 6th location overall. The 5000 sq. flagship outlet, located at Wasl 51, block C in Jumeirah 1 opened in October 2019. Dubai’s 2nd location of Brunch & Cake is now open at The Pointe Dubai. A third location in the UAE is now open in Abu Dhabi, Marsa Al Bateen Marina and a new branch is set to open in December in Jumeirah islands Community in 2022 with extensive international plans in the pipeline for the next few years.

