Abu Dhabi : Abu Dhabi-based Placemakers, IMKAN Properties, have officially opened the first of its kind premium urban park in the Capital. Nestled within Khalidiya District along Al Bateen Street, Sheikha Fatima Park is just minutes away from the famous Corniche in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Historically known as ‘Khalidiyah Ladies Park’, the 46,000m2 plot has been redeveloped into a vibrant space re-imagined for the community. Retaining its legacy, and a tribute to the mother of the nation, Sheikha Fatima Park will be a place of permanent discovery where families come together to explore the different environments within the park and engage in an active healthy lifestyle.

Highlighting IMKAN’s priorities, Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of IMKAN, said: “At IMKAN, our primary aim is to enrich the lives of city dwellers by providing creatively-designed spaces, which also enhance the surrounding environment. Sheikha Fatima Park is a reflection of our ability to think innovatively as we try to protect nature and promote community well-being in line with our vision to make meaningful contribution to the development of the local community.”

Al Dhaheri reiterated IMKAN's commitment to actively supporting the UAE’s public and private sectors through supporting home-grown brands that embrace the finest local concepts. In implementing special projects such as Sheikha Fatima Park, which has created a model for an ideal public-private partnership, we continually seek to exceed the aspiration of the local population.

“IMKAN’s creative vision has helped it promote entrepreneurship, adopt new business concepts and implement unique ideas and facilities that best serve societal needs and promote sustainable living in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Sheikha Fatima Park is split into three experiential areas — A Discovery Zone, an Adventure Zone and an Experience Zone. Activities within the park will center around the wellbeing of the community with a year-round calendar of wellness and fitness events, family-friendly interactive activations, a pet zone, and a retail space featuring boutique shops and food and beverage pop-ups.

YEAR-ROUND ACTVITIES & EVENTS

Fitness in the Park – A family-oriented concept led by different coaches and fitness instructors –a team of fitness enthusiasts. Sheikha Fatima Park will play host to a series of fitness events including gymnastic, calisthenics and yoga.

Celebrations and Occasions – Bringing all corners of the community together in its vibrant outdoor space, Sheikha Fatima Park will host a number of celebrations in the park throughout the year to mark significant events across multiple cultures such as National Day, Christmas, Diwali, Halloween, New Year’s Eve and more.

Hit Refresh Series – A series of engaging speaker events will take place on the lawn area once a month, offering the chance to refresh the community’s knowledge and understanding of core topics such as Women Empowerment, Neighbourhood Memories and Preparing for The Next 50 Years.

Art in the Park – In collaboration with – different home-grown arts and design centers – Sheikha Fatima Park will be home to a semi-permanent outdoor art exhibition showcasing works from a vast network of Emirati, regional and international talents in the park’s beautiful, natural environment.

PET ZONE

Sheikha Fatima Park will be one of the first locations in Abu Dhabi that has a dedicated area catering to dogs and their owners. Welcoming pet lovers from across the city with its 800m2 Pet Zone, the space will feature pet-themed adventures including games and obstacle courses for an ultimate family outdoor experience. In addition, a series of dedicated free-of-charge pet activations year round.

RETAIL OUTLETS

Crank - a boutique fitness gym and common space with a loyal fan base for its spin classes

Sola Café - Offering the perfect cup of java paired with delectable deserts while relaxing to fine Arabic lounge music

Seven Dawgs - a trendy halal hotdog concept serving up sausages, fries, ice cream, shakes and more

Dialogue Concept Store - a contemporary and explorative space bridging culture and conversation through coffee, design, and retail

La Patchouli Café - serving freshly brewed coffee with homemade sweets and savory meals for discerning appetites

Starbucks – Serving coffee favorites in a new modern location

My Nursery - a children’s daycare and nursery offering a unique learning approach

Teela House - a cultural meeting place offering fun, relaxation and flavorful dishes

Momentum – the place to be for cycle lovers and enthusiasts

Bellacure - a womens beauty salon serving up everything trendy and classy for ladies

Fleurology – a bespoke flower studio with an experience you will want to repeat with each visit to the park

DICE – a classic board games café to bring back adolescent memories in a modern atmosphere

Crunch and Munch - a cosy café and workspace with a unique a rustic home design

For more information about events taking place at Sheikha Fatima Park visit: www.sheikhafatimapark.ae and follow @sheikhafatimapark

About IMKAN

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning three continents, the company’s ethos and vision being to create soulful places that enrich people’s lives.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN’s proposition is built around a unique research platform that identifies the needs and desires of its customer segment, from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals. Among the company’s key projects are two developments in Makers District – The Artery, a multi-use building that integrates a makers’ space with a parking garage, and Pixel, the company’s first mixed-use destination. Other key developments are Nudra, an exclusive beachside community, home to 37 luxury villas; Sheikha Fatima Park, the capital’s first urban park that seeks to enhance community interaction; and AlJurf at Sahel Al Emarat, which comprises timeless villas and land plots set in a preserved and natural ecosystem nestled between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf’s most recent addition in the real estate and wellness sector is SHA Emirates which, once open in 2023, will be the second international SHA clinic following the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain.

