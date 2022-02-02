MUSCAT, Oman: Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has announced an agreement with Oman’s Meras, the energy, engineering, construction and project management services provider to support Honeywell’s expansion to conduct sustainability and energy projects across Oman.

Part of the private equity firm Oman Investment Corporation, Meras will develop a capability center to support Honeywell as it implements energy and sustainability projects in the country including innovation, resources, design, contract, procurement and more. Meras has a strong presence in Oman, with strategic ties with private and government entities related to infrastructure healthcare, hospitality and education.

This collaboration will enable to strengthen the local capability around sustainability and energy domain. It will also support the requirements to implement energy efficiency actions, and carbon neutral objectives.

Honeywell has a long-standing history in Oman, having worked on a wide range of projects including airports, oil and gas projects and refining and petrochemicals technology implementation. Honeywell also works with a number of leading healthcare, education and hospitality customers within Oman.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

