Dubai: Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Cabinet Minister and Minister of Community Development, visited Sanad Village, the world's Largest Rehabilitation Centre for People of Determination in the Sustainable City in Dubai. Her Excellency toured the village to learn about the facilities and services that are tailored to empower the village's children, obtain the necessary skills for self-reliance and inclusion within the community.

The minister was received by Engineer Faris Saeed, chairman of Diamond Developers, and accompanied by the department heads of Sanad Village.

Her Excellency's visit to Sanad Village highlighted the role of the private sector in providing services to people of determination, and the need for community partnership between the various sectors to achieve the common goal of providing the best international practices of rehabilitation and training programs in the interest of the people of determination and their parents.

During the visit, Her Excellency stressed the importance of the social inclusion of People of Determination, allowing them to integrate in the community and take part in any social, recreational, or sports activity, with the support and supervision of their families, who are the children's first and best support system.

Her Excellency also called for the active and strategic role for parents of people of determination in treatment and rehabilitation programs, without which the process could not be successful, since parents are the biggest supporters of their children, complementing and supporting the services they receive at centers at their homes.

Her Excellency toured the 30,000 square meter facility which has a capacity of 500 students, learning about the sustainable concepts and witnessing children who benefit from the center’s holistic and integrated approach towards treating and understanding autism and other related disorders.

The tour included the fully equipped classrooms and physical and behavioral therapeutic facilities where children are assessed as an ongoing, continuous part of care at Sanad Village. During the tour, Her Excellency interacted with therapists and specialists, who work on refining the technical and craft skills of students through workshops and helping them in their journey towards independence.

Her Excellency lauded the efforts of Sanad Village in ensuring the real-life simulation areas such as the mall, movie theatre, and mock airport, which are vital components in enabling children at the Village to prepare for the transition into the bigger society.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid also toured the outer grounds of Sanad Village, including the exercise facilities, playgrounds, community gardens, and biodomes, which give children at the Village access to nature and help them to have regular outdoor and sports activities.

About Sanad Village:

Sanad Village offers a holistic, comprehensive and integrated approach towards Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) providing pathways into society for individuals and a support system that focuses on the whole family.

Sanad Village is the region's largest centre dedicated to understanding autism and other related disorders. There is no one-size fits all. All stories are unique. Sanad is dedicated to building a strong and lasting foundation for a productive life by optimising the potential of each child.

