DUBAI: The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has been appointed as one of the Lead Centres of UNESCO’s inaugural UNEVOC Network Coaction Initiative, to lead a global project entitled “Future Foresight Institutional Capacity for Post COVID-19 World”.

Under this global initiative, HCT has established a project consortium with the following seven members of the UNEVOC Network, from Europe, Africa, Asia and the Pacific:

Arusha Technical College, Tanzania

Centre for Flexible Learning, Sweden

Iloilo Science and Technology University, Philippines

National Skills University, Pakistan

National Higher Engineering School of Tunis, Tunisia

University of Management "TISBI", Russia

Waikato Institute of Technology, New Zealand

The consortium celebrated the formal project launch with an online signing ceremony held on February 7, 2022, hosted by HCT, in the presence of Mr. Friedrich Huebler, Head of UNESCO-UNEVOC and Professor Abdullatif AlShamsi, HCT President and CEO, the heads of the seven partner institutions, and Dr. Ahmed Samy, HCT Executive Director of Strategy & Future, who is responsible for managing this global initiative.

The project consortium aims to develop the institutional future foresight capacity of its members towards identifying those plausible future scenarios, for which the global Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector should be prepared with specific actionable strategies.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Friedrich Huebler pointed out that: “The project ‘Future Foresight Institutional Capacity for Post COVID-19 World’ addresses a very pertinent and important issue. The disruptions and uncertainty caused by the current pandemic over the past two years have affected all parts of society, including the education sector. The crisis has demonstrated that TVET institutions must become more agile and better prepared to identify and respond to potential threats, as well as opportunities.”

“The project led by HCT aims to address this concern by training TVET staff in Strategic Foresight to allow better planning for the future and enhance institutional capacity to adapt to an ever-changing environment” Mr. Huebler concluded.

Professor Abdullatif AlShamsi, HCT President and CEO, said this selection as a Lead Centre of this global initiative was a testament to HCT’s lasting and impactful global presence and its recognition as a leader in the field of TVET. He added it was in line with HCT's strategic aspiration to become the destination for applied higher education, locally and internationally, noting that the HCT has received special international acclaim for its leading digital education model during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As one of the appointed lead centers of the UNEVOC Network Coaction Initiative, HCT is privileged to become a member of its Lead Centres Coaction Group. As part of that group, we look forward to sharing information and best practices across a range of different topics, as well as advising on UNESCO-UNEVOC's work to strengthen collaboration between its network members," he said.

In December 2020, HCT became an active member of the UNEVOC Network, UNESCO’s global network for institutions specialized in TVET. As a UNEVOC member, HCT will participate in international forums, share its best practices, promote its events, collaborate on global strategic initiatives and develop studies and reports in partnership with UNEVOC members and other UNESCO institutes.

UNEVOC supports UNESCO's member States in their efforts to strengthen and upgrade their TVET systems. It also promotes increased opportunities for productive work, sustainable livelihoods, personal empowerment, and socio-economic development, particularly for youth, women, and the disadvantaged. It engages its network of 250 TVET centers through its innovative projects, capacity-building programs, and collaborative activities.

About HCT

Founded in 1988, the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) is the UAE’s largest applied higher educational institution, gaining a well-respected reputation for innovative education practices and job-focused experiential learning.

Over 20,000 students attend 16 modern, technology-oriented men's and women's campuses throughout the UAE. HCT offers over 70 academic programs in Applied Media, Business, Computer Information Science, Education, Engineering Technology & Science and Health Sciences.

These programs are all designed in consultation with business and industry leaders, and incorporate principles of Innovation and Entrepreneurship to ensure HCT students’ skills are up-to-date and to the highest standards. The HCT courses are a hybrid blend of innovative, technology-driven academic studies and work-relevant programs, ensuring that HCT graduates have the necessary 21st century skills to make positive and lasting contributions to society in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The HCT 4.0 strategic plan, which is strongly aligned to the goals of the National Employment Strategy 2031, was launched in March 2019 with the theme of Employability and Beyond, and consists of three pillars - “Technical Leaders”, “No Emirati Left Behind” and “Graduate Companies”. HCT 4.0 will equip UAE’s National workforce with future skills required in the labor market, so as to meet national goals. It will also empower graduates and employees to be familiar with technological updates and enhance their skills, so as to keep pace with accelerating job changes dictated by the 4th Industrial Revolution and the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence skills.

HCT is a vital contributor to the national agendas, including providing education opportunities to every male and female Emirati and also being announced as a free zone, under the UAE’s Fifty Year Charter”, which stipulates that UAE public and private universities will be announced as free zones that allow students to carry out business and creative activities. In addition, the HCT is prominent in its role as a federal institution by promoting applied research opportunities to faculty and students.

The HCT has also embraced a global perspective on applied education by establishing the Global Applied Education Network (GAEN), which sees it partner with global educational institutions. Visit www.hct.ac.ae

