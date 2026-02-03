The UAE Accountability Authority signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with specialised audit and anti-corruption institutions in the Republic of Ecuador, aimed at strengthening cooperation in audit and oversight, promoting integrity, and advancing joint efforts in combating corruption.

The first MoU was signed with the Office of the Comptroller General of the State of Ecuador, during the official visit of Dr. Mauricio Torres, Comptroller General of Ecuador, who was received by Humaid Obaid Abu Shibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority.

The Authority also signed an MoU with the Public Integrity of Ecuador, in the presence of José Julio Neira Hanze, Secretary General of Public Integrity, focusing on strengthening cooperation in integrity and anti-corruption.

These agreements reflect the UAE Accountability Authority’s commitment to expanding international partnerships, reinforcing transparency and accountability principles, and supporting effective audit and integrity frameworks.