MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development, the master developer of "Mostakbal City" and "MADA" in New Cairo, organized a grand celebration at the Egyptian Opera House, attended by an elite group of ministers, officials, media figures, businessmen, and artists. The event featured a performance by the great artist Majida El Roumi accompanied by the world-renowned maestro Nader Abbassi, to mark the company's 20th anniversary.

During the grand event, MIDAR celebrated the numerous achievements it has accomplished over the past two decades, its success in providing sustainable added value to the Egyptian real estate market, and the consolidation of its position as one of the largest investment platforms in Egypt and the region. It also highlighted MIDAR as one of the first companies to implement the concept of the master developer for integrated and sustainable cities in Egypt.

The event was attended by approximately 1,500 guests, including a number of ministers and senior officials, company shareholders, an elite group of top media figures, members of the press, and artists, along with MIDAR's partners from major real estate development companies currently implementing projects within MIDAR's cities.



The company used the event as an opportunity to showcase its successes over the past year and its new expansion directions in the Egyptian market based on the expertise gained over the past two decades. Also during the celebration, the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to invest approximately two billion dollars in major hotel and entertainment projects, in collaboration between MIDAR and Saudi Arabia’s "Sumou Investment" company, as well as the global company "Adeer", an affiliate of "Adeer Holding" Group and "Sumou Holding" Group, in addition to "Hassan Allam Properties". This step demonstrated the company's ability to build wide strategic alliances and attract massive investments.



The anniversary celebration also showcased the major regional partnerships that MIDAR concluded last year. The most prominent of these was the partnership with the UAE’s "Emaar" to develop the first integrated residential project in "MADA", with investments reaching EGP 100 billion, a first-of-its-kind step between the two parties. This is in addition to MIDAR's partnership with "Adeer International" for the development of a massive project in "Mostakbal City", with investments of EGP 70 billion, and MIDAR's partnership with "SODIC" to develop the first integrated urban community according to international sustainability standards in "MADA" with investments of EGP 110 billion. This has proven MIDAR's direction towards building major partnerships that contribute to strengthening the development of the Egyptian ecosystem.

During the ceremony, the artist Majida El Roumi expressed to the audience her joy at being included in the celebration in Egypt, which she considers to be her second country. She also praised the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which she described as the result of "tremendous steps driven by the will of men who want to make a difference" for the future. She also extended her greetings to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, commending his constant endeavor to achieve the best for Egypt. She also extended her greetings to the Egyptian government and to everyone who contributes to achieving accomplishments on Egyptian soil, noting that she follows various Egyptian achievements wherever they occur.



She also extended her greetings to Egyptian artists, whom she said excelled in representing Egypt during the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum, and expressed her appreciation for the Egyptian people, who created this civilization across successive generations, making Egypt, as she described it, "the capital of eternity" and "the bride of history".



On the sidelines of the celebration, Eng. Ayman ElKousey, CEO and Managing Director of MIDAR Investment and Urban Development Company, delivered a speech in which he emphasized that the company has an ambitious future vision, and noting that it has managed to implement in under three years, what it had planned to accomplish over seven years.



During his speech, ElKousey reviewed the most prominent successes achieved by MIDAR's cities throughout the company's journey. He pointed out that "Mostakbal City", launched by the company in 2014, has become a unique hub hosting over 30 real estate developers working on 52 projects, offering a high standard of living within a fourth-generation advanced city. At the same time, "MADA", launched by the company in 2024, has successfully attracted regional developers, creating a "platinum investment zone" in New Cairo.



ElKousey stressed that just as MIDAR has succeeded at the local and regional levels, and became an attractive investment destination in Egypt and the region, it is determined to expand outside Egypt, embarking on a new phase to enter the global market. He indicated that during 2026, the company seeks to establish the largest shopping and entertainment destination in New Cairo in cooperation with a regional developer, in addition to expanding the establishment of integrated medical and educational cities on a global scale, while continuing to enhance and develop the infrastructure of MIDAR's cities.



It is worth noting that MIDAR's success in the Egyptian market was reflected in the growth of its financial and operational results for the year 2024, as total revenues increased by 584%, reflecting the accelerated pace of investments within its cities. He also noted that the company added a new achievement to its record by obtaining international ISO certifications in the fields of quality management, occupational safety and health, and environmental management, making it one of the first companies operating in the investment and urban development sector in Egypt to achieve this accomplishment.