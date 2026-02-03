Jeddah, After surpassing 53.4 million passengers in 2025 and officially entering the category of Mega Airports, King Abdulaziz International Airport continued to achieve unprecedented record numbers at the beginning of 2026. The airport started the year with exceptional performance in January, recording a total of 5.45 million passengers, representing a 7.3% increase compared to January 2025.

The number of flights reached 29.2K, marking an 11% growth compared to the same period last year, while total luggage reached 6.6 million bags, reflecting an 8% increase compared to January 2025.

The airport also recorded the highest operational week in its history, serving 1.28 million passengers during the period from January 11 to 17, 2026, confirming the continued strong operational momentum.

Additionally, the airport witnessed its highest operational day ever on January 17, with 195.3K passengers and 1,089 flights on that day, highlighting the efficiency of its operations and the readiness of its infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for air travel.

These achievements come as part of Jeddah Airports Company’s efforts to enhance the travel experience, meet passengers’ needs, and provide more travel options through the airport, in line with the rapid growth of air traffic.

It is worth noting that Jeddah Airports Company has been responsible for the management and operation of King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) since its establishment in 2022, and continues to implement the Aviation Program derived from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.