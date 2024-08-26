Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) flagged off an electric vehicles convoy on Sunday to encourage adoption of more sustainable transportation.

The convoy – the first of its kind – featuring 12 electric vehicles (EVs) will cover 1,000km from Muscat to Dhofar via Dakhliyah and Al Wusta.

H E Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary for Transport in MTCIT, informed that the initiative aims to enhance public awareness on the benefits of EVs and encourage a shift towards more sustainable transportation. “The convoy aligns with Oman’s sustainable development goals by promoting green mobility and reducing carbon emissions.”

As part of the initiative, Dhofar will host an EVs exhibition from August 27 to 30, further advancing the sultanate’s vision of reducing carbon emissions and working towards the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The convoy will also promote Dhofar Khareef while engaging a wider audience to raise awareness on the benefits of EVs.

Currently, there are six car dealerships in Oman actively working to import EVs, contributing to the growing availability of these vehicles in the country.

MTCIT has already launched 18 initiatives to bolster green mobility.

The convoy will showcase advanced EV technology and pass through six charging stations between Muscat and Salalah.

H E Shamakhi noted that Oman boasts an integrated infrastructure supporting green mobility, with plans to expand the network of electric charging stations. The ministry aims to instal approximately 100 EV chargers throughout the sultanate this year, with plans to add between 400 and 500 over the next two years.

Additionally, MTCIT is exploring other environmentally friendly transportation options, including biofuel-powered vehicles. Its plans include expanding the network of charger suppliers, improving infrastructure, establishing dedicated parking and charging facilities, and developing regulations tailored to EVs to ensure widespread adoption and accessibility.

