Oman: The "Ibri II" Solar Power Plant is Oman's largest renewable energy project, which began operation in 2021 with a production capacity of 560 megawatts.



The plant, located in Dhofar Governorate, was built on an area of 13.8 square kilometers and has around 1.5 million solar panels feeding energy to over 40,000 housing units annually.



The power plant is within the Sultanate Vision 2040, which includes diversification of energy sources and includes the use of solar power.

