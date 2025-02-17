Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yas Marina, the world-class marina situated on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will be featuring at Dubai International Boat Show 2025 from 19th to 23rd February, showcasing its exclusive berthing opportunities, elite facilities and an array of lifestyle offerings. As the only marina in the MENA region to have been awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is set to make waves throughout the exhibition.

A key highlight of this year’s boat show is Yas Marina’s newly launched “Golden Quay to Abu Dhabi” initiative, an exclusive partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi). This initiative offers Superyacht owners a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, providing VIPs with unparalleled lifestyle and business opportunities, premium connections, and unique investment prospects in Abu Dhabi.

The award-winning Yas Marina will also present its latest news and innovations including hosting the exclusive berthing of the region’s first fully equipped office boat, the Golden Waves Boat. Its forward-thinking sustainability initiatives and the exclusive packages tailored for yacht owners and visitors seeking an unparalleled waterfront lifestyle.

Now in its 31st edition, the Dubai International Boat Show returns to Dubai Harbour, taking centre stage as the Middle East’s premier marine luxury exhibition. Renowned for its breathtaking display of opulent yachts, groundbreaking marine technology, and exhilarating water sports, the event continues to captivate enthusiasts and industry leaders alike.

With 227 berths accommodating yachts and superyachts ranging from 8m to 175m, Yas Marina is celebrated as one of the finest superyacht marinas in the world. With a commitment to outstanding service and quality, Yas Marina ensures a seamless experience for captains and crew who can take advantage of turnkey solutions, including dockside power and water supply, high-speed internet, concierge services, and an exclusive members' lounge.

Location-wise, just 15 minutes from Zayed International Airport and an hour away from Dubai Marina, Yas Marina is not only in prime proximity from key nearby attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, but it’s adjacent to Yas Marina Circuit, host of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

To meet the team and find out the exclusive information on Yas Marina, please visit stand MLL20.

About Yas Marina

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable and environmentally friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (including an on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its members and visitors alike.

Yas Marina’s on-the-water offering is complimented with 11 world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.

The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.

Yas Marina is operated by Yas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Miral Group.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences.

From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course.

The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. Adding to the vibrant nightlife scene, Yas Marina will soon welcome the highly anticipated Bla Bla Bar at the end of November.

With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.