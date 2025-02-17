• Yalla Group recorded over 40 million monthly active users as of Q3 2024

Dubai, Yalla Group, the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, participated in the WN Conference, an exclusive event designed for deal-making, networking, and collaboration with top industry leaders.

The event, held on February 11-12, 2025, was organized in partnership with AD Gaming and featured discussions on investment, market growth, gaming analytics, esports, and emerging technologies like Web3.

During the conference, Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, delivered a keynote address highlighting Yalla Group’s journey from a regional startup to a publicly listed tech unicorn, emphasizing its role in driving innovation, fostering community engagement, and expanding the region’s gaming landscape.

Ismail shed light on Yalla’s exceptional growth, noting that since its 2020 IPO, the company has achieved a steady rise in revenue and user engagement. As of Q3 2024, Yalla Group recorded over 40 million monthly active users, with an average daily engagement of more than five hours per user. The company also boasts 12 million paying users.

Financially, Ismail said that Yalla Group has demonstrated consistent profitability, with revenue reaching $318.9 million in 2023 and surpassing $88 million in Q3 2024 alone, maintaining a net profit margin above 44%.

A major driver of this success is Yalla Ludo, which has become the highest-revenue-generating casual gaming app in MENA. Despite competition from global gaming giants like Ludo King and Ludo Star, Yalla Ludo has maintained its dominance by offering localized content, an ad-free experience, and real-time voice chat, creating a social networking experience that resonates with MENA’s cultural traditions. The app has secured the #1 spot on iOS and Google Play in MENA and #2 globally.

Ismail reaffirmed that Yalla Group is committed to innovation and market expansion, stating: “At Yalla Group, we are driven by a clear vision: to be the premier online destination for social networking and entertainment in MENA. As we navigate the evolving digital landscape, we remain committed to enhancing the quality of our offerings and expanding our reach, ensuring that we provide the most engaging and culturally resonant experiences for our users.”

