Mohammed Al-Naemi: Participants of MUSTADEEM are the core of the human capital upon which the future of our green economy and sustainable food security will depend.

Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment successfully concluded the first edition of the MUSTADEEM programme, organised as part of the ‘Year of Community’ to build and empower the capacities of Emirati youth in the fields of environment, agriculture, and sustainability.

The programme aims to qualify and cultivate a generation capable of promoting innovation in sustainability and enhancing their readiness for the future job market by equipping them with research, analysis, and teamwork skills.

Two closing ceremonies were held to honour the participating youth and strategic partners at Silal in Al Ain and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) in Dubai.

Participants aged 13 to 16 who completed the intensive training programme, held from August 4 to 8, were honoured. Commemorative shields were also presented to representatives of Silal and ICBA in recognition of their pivotal role as strategic partners in providing participants with a unique educational and practical experience.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: "The success of the first edition of MUSTADEEM is a testament to our leadership's vision in investing in our most precious asset, our youth. These participants are the nucleus of the national human capital that our future green economy and sustainable food security system will rely upon. The knowledge and passion for sustainability we have instilled in them is a long-term investment that will yield results across all vital sectors of the nation and ensure the continuity of our journey towards global leadership in the fields of environment and sustainability."

He added, "MUSTADEEM provides participants with knowledge and also aims to foster an innovative mindset capable of developing solutions. We are preparing this generation to continue leading the transition towards a low-carbon economy and to serve as ambassadors of sustainability in their communities. The exemplary partnership between the Ministry, Silal and ICBA embodied the UAE's approach to unifying national efforts to achieve our climate goals and future aspirations. MUSTADEEM will continue to cultivate innovative minds for a better future for the UAE through upcoming editions, which will focus on more pillars of sustainability in our nation."

The MUSTADEEM programme was delivered through two tracks; the first led by Silal at the Innovation Oasis in Al Ain, and the second led by ICBA at its headquarters in Dubai. The programme offered participants a comprehensive educational experience combining theory and practice through specialised workshops in soil and water laboratories, post-harvest technologies, and crop health, alongside interactive activities to encourage critical thinking and problem-solving.

MUSTADEEM successfully achieved its objectives of exposing young people to the challenges and opportunities in the environmental and agricultural sectors, equipping them with essential skills that provide a strong foundation for their professional future.

The programme highlights that empowering youth and providing them with practical knowledge is essential for building a comprehensive sustainability system. Through this advanced training model, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment continues its role as an effective national leader in developing human capital and achieving an environmental and economic balance, positioning the UAE on the world’s leading edge of environmental sustainability.

The Ministry confirmed that MUSTADEEM is designed to serve as a long-term strategic platform, with its next editions focusing on broader aspects of sustainability across various vital sectors, in collaboration with an extensive network of national partners from both the government and private sectors, as well as academic and research institutions.