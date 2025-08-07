Abu Dhabi – The Nabdh Al Falah Community Hub, an initiative by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), has become a cornerstone of community engagement, offering a diverse range of programs that foster social connection and inclusivity. Since its opening in February 2025, the hub has welcomed over 11,500 visitors, quickly establishing itself as a hub for intergenerational dialogue, family cohesion, and inclusive community participation.

These efforts align with the "Year of Community" objectives, as Nabdh Community Hub serve as vibrant platforms that foster community engagement, offering individuals of all ages opportunities to develop skills, engage in enriching activities, and contribute to a stronger, more cohesive society. In just its first few months, Nabdh Al Falah community hub hosted 109 programs and 217 sessions in collaboration with 38 partners from the government, private, and third sectors—reflecting the community’s strong response to its offerings.

The success of Nabdh Al Falah demonstrates how community hubs can strengthen social bonds by providing interactive spaces that celebrate cultural values, national identity, and shared responsibility.

The high turnout highlights the public’s positive response, with visitors embracing the hub as a vibrant venue for learning, collaboration, and fostering a sense of belonging. Through individual sessions and inclusive programs, it brings families closer, strengthens community ties, and gives everyone the opportunity to participate in a truly inclusive space, regardless of background.

The Hub’s programs have been shaped by partnerships with key entities. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi organized various heritage and cultural events, while the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an focused on promoting social responsibility and volunteering. The Emirates Foundation delivered youth development programs, and the Family Development Foundation hosted sessions to strengthen family bonds, particularly for seniors.

Additional contributions came from the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, which conducted daily empowerment sessions for targeted groups, and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, which ran traditional Yola art [EM1] workshops for children. The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) led child-focused activities under Majlisna, while Al Mubarakah Foundation facilitated youth workshops through the “Almghaweer” initiative. The Sanad Alwatan Women Society also played a key role, empowering women through promoting social participation.

H.E. Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, highlighted the tangible social impact that Nabdh has achieved in a short period, noting its role in strengthening family ties and fostering cooperation and belonging.

“Since the launch of the first Nabdh hub, we’ve seen tremendous public engagement—confirming the community’s need for spaces that bridge generations and encourage active participation,” he said.

He also announced plans to expand the Nabdh model across the Emirate, reinforcing these hubs as engines of social development and sustainable platforms for enhancing quality of life.

This expansion follows an agreement between the Department of Community Development and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, aimed at enriching Abu Dhabi’s social infrastructure with interactive spaces tailored to diverse community needs.

These hubs represent a valuable addition to the social sector, providing a supportive environment for community participation and delivering initiatives that enhance quality of life while creating new opportunities for positive engagement.