Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has set 11 August 2025 as the deadline for students applying for UAE-based higher education institutions for Fall 2025-2026 to accept or reject admission offers via the Ministry’s electronic portal.

Programme acceptance must be confirmed and all remaining procedures completed by this date, and students are advised to complete all requirements on time to ensure seamless processing.

MoHESR urges students to login using their UAE Pass and use the ‘Student and Scholarship Registration’ service on its website, and to meet all deadlines to avoid delays. Applicants should monitor their requests regularly, follow institutional instructions and complete any additional requirements promptly.

MoHESR offers streamlined smart services for students, cutting application time to just 90 seconds, reducing required documents by 86% and enabling registration at 59 higher education institutions.More information can be found on the Ministry’s official website.

