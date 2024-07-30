Abu Dhabi, UAE: In cooperation with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE hosted a workshop in Abu Dhabi from July 22 to 24, 2024, as part of its efforts to address global climate challenges and green energy needs.

The workshop attracted distinguished experts from around the world to begin negotiations on a global partnership to exchange information and services in the weather, water and climate domains, in order to advance clean energy transition, enhance the integration of meteorological services into the renewable energy sector, and support the ambitious global goals set by COP28.

The WMO leads efforts to promote clean energy transition by providing advanced information and services in meteorology, hydrology and climate. The workshop served as a key step towards identifying the needs and objectives desired by the global partnership, with experts from various fields, including energy supply chains, environmentally friendly energy systems and climate, participating in the discussions.

This initiative is part of the COP28 goal of tripling renewable power and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement goals on reducing carbon emissions. Achieving net zero by 2050 requires a massive transition to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal and marine energy. Given the climate-dependent nature of these renewable sources, the need for advanced weather, water and climate information and services has become greater than ever before. Therefore, these services are essential to design, manage and operate renewable energy systems efficiently, and ensure their resilience to climate phenomena and the effects of climate change.

The workshop identified four main themes necessary for the global partnership implementation, including scientific studies and innovation in the renewable energy sector to enhance energy production understanding and forecasting and effective resource management. It also seeks to provide integrated and accurate operational services, including the development of climate maps and signals and energy production forecasts to ensure informed decisions based on reliable data. In addition, it focuses on building and enhancing the capacities of meteorological and hydrological services through training and workshops to effectively apply climate data and support the transition to clean energy. The partnership also seeks to transform technical meteorological information into actionable insights to support decision-makers and strengthen partnerships to formulate policies that support the renewable energy sector with a strong structural framework. The partnership requires helping countries achieve their climate goals in line with the Paris Agreement, through a multidisciplinary partnership that includes meteorological and hydrological services, to provide actionable information, leading to a clean, resilient, balanced and low-cost energy system.

Professor Alberto Troccoli, Managing Director of the World Energy and Meteorology Council and Chair of the WMO Study Group on the Renewable Energy Transition, said: “I am pleased to announce the success of the workshop on the Global Partnership for Weather, Water and Climate Information and Services for Clean Energy, which has identified the pivotal role of the Partnership. The outcomes include plans to produce accurate renewable energy maps, standardize monitoring data, and enhance collaboration between meteorological and hydrological services and energy organizations to drive the clean energy transition in line with the Paris Agreement.”

The Partnership will address several key functions, including integration of data, products, technologies and energy partners to create a global platform supporting WMO members, with a focus on developing countries. It will leverage cutting-edge clean energy applications, best practices and emerging concepts, promoting them globally to narrow the technology gap between countries. Innovation in weather monitoring and forecasting is critical to renewable energy operations, including resource assessment based on historical data, extreme weather monitoring, and climate change simulations and scenarios. The project also focuses on understanding renewable energy requirements and challenges by identifying and fulfilling user needs effectively. It promotes dialogue and understanding between the meteorological and hydrological community and the energy sector by organizing conferences and training courses among different industries. In addition, the project provides recommendations on energy transition policies and international plans, offering advice to support the renewable energy transition.

During its founding phase, it will focus on providing valuable products and services that support the global renewable energy development and energy transition. The focus will be on multidisciplinary and cross-border technologies ensuring that work remains at the forefront of innovation and collaboration, with the goal of creating a resilient and sustainable energy future in line with global climate commitments which supports the transition to clean and renewable energy.