Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: With the support of the Ministry of Energy, JOLT Green Chemical Industries has signed a land lease agreement for the industrial site that will host its specialized plant for the production of advanced electrode technologies at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK).

The signing ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2025 Energy Exhibition and Conference, in the presence of senior executives from the energy and industrial sectors.

The agreement was signed on behalf of King Salman Energy Park by Eng. Mishal Al Zughaibi, President and Chief Executive Officer of SPARK, and on behalf of JOLT by Mr. Abdulrahman Al Qahtani, Chief Executive Officer of JOLT Green Chemical Industries.

Dr. Said Jubran Al Qahtani, Chairman of the Board, emphasized that this agreement marks a pivotal milestone toward achieving Saudi Vision 2030 objectives in localizing advanced energy technologies, establishing an integrated industrial ecosystem that supports clean hydrogen projects, enhances local content, and transfers technical know-how to the Kingdom.

Dr. Al Qahtani added:

“This signing reflects the strong support that industrial transformation initiatives continue to receive from the Ministry of Energy. It also demonstrates our commitment to building advanced infrastructure for the manufacturing of core components essential to clean energy projects — foremost among them, electrode technologies.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Al Qahtani, CEO of JOLT, noted that this step follows the company’s signing of its engineering services agreement last September. He confirmed that development work will commence immediately after the completion of the engineering phase, adhering to the highest international standards, making JOLT a regional hub for advanced electrode technologies.

Dr. Al Qahtani also revealed that the company is pursuing an industrial integration strategy with green hydrogen projects in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, stating:

“We have concluded negotiations with a leading global electrolyzer manufacturer to localize this industry within the Kingdom, and the partnership will be officially announced soon, God willing.”

This project further strengthens King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) as a world-class integrated hub for the energy sector and related industries, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a diversified, knowledge-based, and sustainable economy.