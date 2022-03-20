In each edition, the Festival has had a different visual identity, celebrating components of the spirit of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Over the editions, the visual identities have varied from Al Fahidi sky in 2016 to connecting Al Fahidi houses with bright rollercoaster themes in 2017, Al Fahidi birds in 2018, and Al Fahidi House windows in 2019. This year, the Festival is celebrating the Al Fahidi Sidr tree.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) organises Sikka Art and Design Festival annually, shedding light on the concepts that define the visual identity. The Festival serves as a starting point for many artists to spread their wings and take their work to global horizons. The Sikka artists have always been the cornerstone of the festival’s prosperity.

Noor Khalfan AlRoumi, Sikka Art & Design Festival 2022 Project Manager, said: "After nine editions of Sikka Art and Design Festival, the qualitative additions thus made became evident, both at the level of the artists' careers who participated in its previous editions and in terms of developing the emirate’s thriving creative scene. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, with its historical and heritage components, has been an inspiring venue for the creative artists participating in Sikka over the course of its nine editions. It has acted as a platform where their creativity has sprouted and flourished, while the Festival also thrives in them. The well-rooted and historically relevant Al Fahidi Sidr tree is a perfect visual identity for the Festival as it honours and celebrates all talents participating in Sikka, who have been with the event since its inception.”

This concept is evident in the design of the Festival’s entrance, which was created by Lebanese architect Karim Tamerji, a Dubai cultural visa holder. The concept was also activated by commissioning three female artists to create Sidr Sikka Art Installations using Sidr trees found in Al Fahidi. The artists are Shereen Shalhoub from Jordan, Evgenia Silvina from Russia, and Paola Lopez from Mexico.

Talking about the design of Sikka entrance, AlRoumi explained that it is derived from Al Fahidi Sidr tree and embodies Sikka Art and Design platform, representing the new direction of the Festival which aims to create an integrated environment for the growth of creative talents and their access to professionalism. The design blends the elements of nature and technology, where the formation of the tree refers to the new generation of artists who are set to shape the future of art in the next decade, while the rich spectrum of colours reflects the many programmes and foundations upon which the Festival is built.

Through Sikka Arts and Design Festival, Dubai Culture is keen to provide a platform for introducing the work of Emirati and UAE and GCC-based artists, and is keen to encourage outstanding artistic creativity in a supportive and encouraging environment based on interaction and constructive communication with the artistic community. Through workshops and discussions open to the public under the supervision of the most prominent cultural and artistic figures in Dubai, the Festival also sheds light on the ancient cultural heritage of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and stimulates cultural tourism in the emirate, in line with the 'Dubai Destinations - Dubai Art Season' campaign, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and taking place until mid-April 2022.

Over the course of ten days, from 15 – 24 March 2022, Sikka will host a huge celebration of contemporary arts within its several concepts, and present creative packages based on visual and performing arts that transform the alleyways of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood into an open art museum, with the participation of emerging Emirati and UAE & GCC-based artistic talents.

