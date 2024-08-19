Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Today, the United Arab Emirates celebrates global humanitarian work, honoring the courage, dedication, and resilience of hundreds of thousands of volunteers and humanitarian professionals worldwide. Amid ongoing conflicts and devastating natural disasters, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to providing essential humanitarian assistance and supporting affected communities. The role played by the UAE in supporting humanitarian efforts is recognized globally with leaders and international organizations considering the country’s efforts as a model to be followed when providing aid and coordinating international efforts.

Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Program, praised the UAE’s strategic partnership, stating, “The UAE is a major partner of the World Food Program, providing valuable support that helps us provide aid to those in need quickly in times of crisis. This cooperation ensures our ability to achieve our humanitarian mission and secure food aid for people affected by humanitarian disasters.”

Such international partnerships have made a significant impact on securing the global food system with the UAE directly contributing to supporting the most vulnerable groups, especially during food crises and humanitarian famines. The UAE’s pioneering initiatives in addressing global food security challenges and promoting sustainable solutions have ensured that food aid reaches those in need in conflict-affected areas.

Khaled Khalifa, the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to the States of the Gulf Cooperation, praised the UAE’s steadfast support for those affected by crises, noting its profound impact in providing vital resources and hope to many individuals. “World Humanitarian Day comes at a time when the world is witnessing tragedies, wars, and humanitarian crises that have deprived millions of people of essential services. Today, we express our solidarity with our colleagues in the humanitarian field and with the victims of conflicts and disasters,” he said. “We express our gratitude to partners like the United Arab Emirates, whose humanitarian contributions from both the public and private sectors have been a beacon of hope for forcibly displaced persons and host communities worldwide.”

The UAE’s comprehensive support, both financial as a prominent international donor and in-kind, alongside its facilitation of strategic partnerships underscores its unwavering commitment to global humanitarian issues, enhancing security and bringing stability to thousands of affected communities globally. Additionally, the UAE has continued its generous support for humanitarian programs directed towards refugees. It has provided substantial support to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to enhance its efforts in delivering basic assistance. The UAE has also supported other humanitarian agencies offering vital services such as education, healthcare, and social services to refugees in various regions.

About the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council

The Council was established in January 2024 by federal decree to oversee the advancement of the philanthropic and development ecosystem in the UAE. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Council seeks to innovate across the humanitarian and philanthropic landscape, leveraging the UAE’s resources, networks, and expertise to unlock new opportunities for engagement and partnership, and to advance global development goals.

