The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced that it will co-chair the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH), a World Health Organization-led global platform of countries committed to building climate-resilient, low-carbon and sustainable health systems.

Launched at COP26 in Glasgow-United Kingdom in 2021, ATACH leverages the collective power of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Member States, government institutions and non-state actors to promote the integration of the climate change and health nexus into national, regional, and global plans.

To date, over 65 countries have joined this voluntary network to transform their health care systems to become more sustainable and resilient against the increasing climate shocks and stresses. Among these, 23 countries have also set a target date to reach net-zero carbon emissions from their health systems before 2050.

This announcement supports the country’s focus on the climate and health nexus, in recognition of the impacts posed by climate change on people, healthcare systems and economies. It also supports the UAE efforts in the COP28 Presidency as it has announced it will organize the first-ever Health Day at the climate summit on 3rd December this year.

HE Abdelrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stated that “The health impacts of climate change are a growing threat to people and communities, from heat waves to the spread of infectious diseases. It is clear that the health response to climate change must be a priority and the future of health must be built on health systems that are resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

“COP28 is placing people and communities at the front and center of the climate agenda. Already, we have seen the dire consequences of recent climate-related natural disasters and their impact on human health. At the same time, health care systems, especially in the Global South, need greater investments to enhance resilience and respond to climate change.” said Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate.

The UAE and its partners are building the political momentum needed to turn commitments into action. As co-chair of ATACH, MoHAP will promote continued momentum, identify opportunities, and support the alliance to meet its purpose, objectives, and functions. This includes facilitating engagement with member states and relevant partners and participating in the Steering Group.

