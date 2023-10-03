Abu Dhabi, UAE: Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of UAE Space Agency, headed the UAE delegation as they participated in the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2023). Held from 2 to 6 October in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, the conference featured more than 30 sponsors and up to 150 exhibitors.

Together with international space agencies, the UAE Space Agency took part in the Artemis meeting to emphasise its pioneering role among the international space community. Through its participation in the meeting, the UAE Space Agency seeks to enhance cooperation with international space agencies, and share expertise from its ambitious space programs.

The UAE Space Agency highlighted the UAE’s role in the field of sustainable development and combating climate change, as well as the Space Pavilion at COP28 in Expo City Dubai. UAESA also explained the importance of this edition, which reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to support international strategies to effectively tackle climate change.

The UAE Space Agency also shed light on the significance of the Dubai Airshow, which will host international companies and organisations specialised in space and aerospace. The exhibition will also review the latest technologies and innovations, opportunities for cooperation and partnerships, and ways to invest in these two pioneering sectors, in addition to highlighting the Space pavilion on the sidelines of the exhibition.

During her participation in the conference, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, held a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials and international partners to discuss mutual cooperation opportunities and exchange experiences in the field of space.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri participated as a main speaker in a panel entitled “One-To-One with Global Space Leaders” where moderators, speakers, and participants had the chance to engage with the UAESA’s Chair in a discussion about the UAE’s space sector, its challenges, opportunities, and future.

The UAE Space Agency organised a gala dinner in the presence of experts and senior officials in the field of space and aviation, to highlight its participation in the Dubai Airshow and present its key achievements and participations regionally and globally.

The UAE Space Agency’s participation in the IAC is a strategic step in strengthening the UAE’s global position as one of the leading countries in space research and exploration. It also contributes to its continuous endeavour to exchange experiences and knowledge and cooperate with international partners to achieve progress and innovation in space, and support sustainable development in this vital and rapidly growing industry.