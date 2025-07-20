UAE delegation hosts roundtable on innovation and bridging the digital gender gap

Dubai- UAE – The UAE has reaffirmed the critical role of women empowerment and gender equality in achieving the United Nations’ (UN) 2030 Agenda during the 2025 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York.

The UAE delegation highlighted the nation’s model for women empowerment, gender equality, and its focus on motherhood and childhood as the basis for inclusive and sustainable growth. The UAE built this model through the comprehensive empowerment system that it provides for women and families, who form the nucleus of society and guarantee the sustainability of human, social, and economic development.

The UAE delegation presented national policies and legislation that have contributed to increasing the number of women in leadership and decision-making positions. This includes the Equal Pay Law and the Constitution guaranteeing equal opportunities for both genders.

The delegation highlighted several milestones, including the fact that women now represent 50% of Federal National Council members and 26% of Cabinet members. Women also constitute 46% of STEM graduates in the UAE and 80% of the scientific leadership team in the Emirates Mars Mission.

The delegation also addressed the UAE’s role in supporting women empowerment globally through initiatives like Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s Women in Peace and Security Initiative. The delegation concluded by reiterating the UAE’s willingness to share its expertise and success with the international community to promote gender equality towards 2030 and beyond.

Promoting innovation and bridging the digital gender gap

The National Secretariat on SDGs and the UAE Consulate General in New York City hosted a roundtable on ‘Accelerating Innovation in Promoting Gender Equality to Continue Achieving Sustainable Development in the Post-2030.’

The discussion explored bridging the digital gender gap, transforming the care economy, and empowering women in leadership. It presented scalable solutions and practical models to drive progress around SDG 5.

The discussion featured contributions from Her Excellency Savannah Mazhya, Minister of Information and Communications Technology in the Kingdom of Eswatini and Chair of the Global Council for SDG 5; His Excellency Abdulla Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on SDGs; Dr Manal Taryam, CEO and Board Member of Noor Dubai Foundation; while other participants included Chelsea Molden, Executive Director of the Public Policy Lab; Stephanie Sirota from RTW Investments in Life Sciences; and Andrew Billo, Head of Partnerships at the UN Initiative to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

HE Lootah: ‘The UAE has built a pioneering global model that supports social progress

HE Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on SDGs, said: “Over decades of sustainable development centred on the family, the UAE has made community empowerment both the finish line and the starting point of development. This approach is what the UAE is ready to share with everyone around the world.

“Through the UAE’s participation in HLPF, and through the delegation’s meetings and partnerships, we are sharing knowledge gained in empowering society to ensure inclusive development.”

Additionally, the UAE delegation shared the country’s experiences in establishing the National Committee on SDGs in 2017 during its participation in an event organised by the Government of Qatar to introduce the agenda of the second edition of the Global Summit for Social Development, which will be held in Doha from 4-6 November.