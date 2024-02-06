UAE - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a Federal Decree appointing His Excellency Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment.

His Excellency held a number of leadership positions in investment sector, including the Director of Economic Development at The Executive Council of Dubai, following his role as a Vice President at Mubadala.

Al Hawi gained valuable experience over seven years, holding various positions at the Prime Minister’s Office and The Executive Office of Dubai.