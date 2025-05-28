United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), participated in the 27th meeting of the Executive Committee for Digital Government in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The meeting was held in Kuwait, with the presence of Their Excellencies, heads of digital government authorities and programs in GCC countries, representatives of the General Secretariat, and several executive officials from Gulf digital entities. The UAE delegation was headed by H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Director General for the Information and Digital Government Sector at TDRA.

The committee discussed several important agenda items, including the follow-up on decisions from the previous (26th) meeting and reviewed progress on initiatives under the GCC Digital Government Guiding Strategy. The committee was also briefed on reports from technical working groups, including the Joint Digital Services Working Group, the Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Working Group, and the Digital Trust Services Working Group.

Commenting on the meeting, H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Zarooni DDG for Information and DGOV sector stated: "Our participation in the 27th meeting of the Executive Committee for Digital Government in GCC countries marks a significant milestone in enhancing regional cooperation in digital transformation. The meeting featured productive discussions on developing unified strategies, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and shared digital services. This reflects a growing awareness of the need for continuous modernization of government systems and services in light of rapid technological advancements.

In the UAE, we believe the future of governance lies in comprehensive digital transformation. Therefore, we are committed to actively contributing to the formulation of Gulf initiatives and policies that support sustainable development goals and foster regional integration. We look forward to continued constructive collaboration, especially in light of the future plans reviewed during the meeting.”

The committee placed special focus on artificial intelligence initiatives, approving the development of a Gulf Guiding Strategy for Artificial Intelligence within the broader framework of the Digital Government Guiding Strategy. The meeting concluded with discussions on preparations for the 9th Ministerial Committee Meeting on Digital Transformation, including a review of the minutes and strategic recommendations from the 8th meeting.

The UAE's participation in this meeting underscores its commitment to supporting joint Gulf efforts, enhancing digital infrastructure, and developing government services by adopting cutting-edge technologies—contributing to a comprehensive and sustainable digital future for the peoples of the Gulf.

About TDRA :

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is responsible for regulating and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector in the United Arab Emirates, while also driving digital transformation at the national level.

TDRA works to provide an advanced regulatory environment that supports innovation, stimulates investment, and ensures the delivery of cutting-edge and sustainable telecommunications services.

The authority plays a pivotal role in leading the digital transformation journey by developing digital infrastructure, empowering the telecommunications sector, and enhancing the ecosystem of digital government services.

TDRA is committed to improving the quality and continuity of digital services by establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and strengthen the country's readiness to keep pace with rapid digital advancements.

Its responsibilities include regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining a balance between service providers. Additionally, TDRA leads the national digital government strategy, manages the radio frequency spectrum, and regulates the use of wireless frequencies to support various sectors, including telecommunications and smart services.

With a visionary approach, TDRA aims to position the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation and enhance its readiness for the digital future, in alignment with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Agenda.