Abu Dhabi - Several UAE ministers hailed the election of Emirati H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as Secretary-General of UN Tourism as a historic and commendable achievement for the country on both the regional and global stage. This accomplishment reflects the UAE’s leading position in tourism and the success of its strategic vision to support international efforts in developing a sustainable and responsible tourism sector that drives economic and social development for communities around the world.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the UAE Tourism Council, said: "Thanks to the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE today celebrates a new historic milestone in its tourism sector: the election of the UAE’s candidate, H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais, as Secretary-General of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term. This achievement reflects the UAE’s pioneering and influential role in leading global efforts toward sustainable tourism development, in close cooperation with international decision-makers and organizations across the global tourism landscape. It also reaffirms the success of the UAE’s strategic vision in strengthening openness to the world and building robust international partnerships that support its aspirations as a premier tourism destination, both regionally and globally."

H.E. Bin Touq added: “We are proud to have earned the trust of the international community in our national capabilities, as reflected in the election of Shaikha Al Nowais - the first Emirati and Arab young woman - to the position of UN Tourism Secretary-General. This milestone highlights the competence of our young national talent and their ability to gain international confidence in leading high-level roles within specialized sectors such as tourism. It also reaffirms the prominent status that Arab women have achieved on both regional and global stages.”

H.E. also commended her extensive experience and capabilities in representing the UAE at the highest international levels, as well as her comprehensive vision for strengthening global cooperation to achieve sustainable and responsible tourism development. Her leadership is expected to elevate the tourism sector to new heights of progress and prosperity while contributing meaningfully to the implementation of UN Tourism projects and initiatives.

H.E. pointed out that the UAE’s tourism sector achieved exceptional growth in 2024, driven by the launch of several key national initiatives designed to promote tourism within the country and attract international visitors. Notable developments included the fifth season of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign, the inauguration of the National Tourism Charter, and the adoption of the International Code for the Protection of Tourists—implemented in collaboration with UN Tourism as a guiding framework. These initiatives collectively support the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to position the UAE as the world’s leading tourism brand by the next decade.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, emphasized that the election of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as Secretary-General of UN Tourism represents a significant milestone for the UAE and a proud achievement for Emirati women. Her Excellency added: “Her appointment as the first woman to assume this position demonstrates the international community's confidence in her capabilities and highlights the UAE's leading role in advancing sustainable development globally."

Her Excellency noted that Shaikha’s distinguished career in the private sector will bring a fresh perspective to UN Tourism, with a focus on delivering tangible results and enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency for the benefit of the global tourism industry.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: “Empowering and supporting Emirati women is a cornerstone of the UAE’s wise leadership and its vision for a more prosperous and advanced future. The UAE continues to strengthen women’s participation and contributions across all sectors, while ensuring their impactful presence on regional and international platforms. In this context, the selection of young Emirati Shaikha Al Nowais as Secretary-General of UN Tourism reflects this forward-looking vision. It marks a significant step in reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in promoting a safe, sustainable, and inclusive tourism sector that drives long-term growth and development.”

His Excellency added: “The election of H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais to this prestigious international position reflects not only her competence and professional excellence but also the international community’s confidence in the UAE and its standing as a trusted partner in advancing sustainable development globally. It further reaffirms the esteemed position our nation has earned both regionally and internationally.”

Underscoring the significance of the historic milestone, H.E. Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the election of the first Emirati woman by the UN World Tourism Organization demonstrates the continuous support and empowerment provided to Emirati women by the UAE’s wise leadership. His Excellency further affirmed that the UAE’s continued collaboration with the Organization and its member states has yielded tangible results.

The Undersecretary expressed his confidence that Shaikha Al Nowais, with her robust expertise in tourism and hospitality, would redefine the future path of the industry’s development.

