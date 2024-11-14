Dubai: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, took part in a series of high-profile events at COP29 in Azerbaijan covering a range of climate-relevant topics, including Agriculture, Youth and Water. Across all her speaking engagements, she highlighted the UAE’s continued efforts to foster collaboration and inclusion - two elements that the UAE believes are essential to accelerating climate action throughout 2025 and into COP30 in Brazil in November.

Her Excellency gave the opening speech at the High-Level Plenary Event, Delivering on Climate Action Through Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation, on Tuesday, where she outlined the global lead that the UAE has taken in promoting the potential of agriculture and food systems in keeping a global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees within reach.

HE Dr. Al Dahak called on nations to go further in collaborating, saying “As we embark on COP29 and look ahead to COP30, it is vital we continue the momentum established at COP28 and collaborate at scale. We must work hard to identify synergies between nations in terms of their food challenges and embrace opportunities to accelerate progress. We are already reaping the rewards of collaboration, but there is scope for so much more.”

In a COP29 event hosted by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme and COP29 Presidency, Republic of Azerbaijan, HE Dr. Al Dahak joined COP29 President, H.E. Mukhtar Babayev, and other international representatives to discuss the role of cities and regions in delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

During the event, titled, Baku to Belem and Beyond: COP Presidencies Bringing Cities, Urbanization and Multilevel Climate Action to the Heart of the Climate Agenda, HE Dr. Al Dahak presented updates since the launch of the COP28 Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships for Climate Action (CHAMP) initiative. The CHAMP pledge was endorsed by 74 nations at COP28 last year, underscoring the global community’s recognition that multilevel cooperation can be the bridge between pledges and progress.

Later, her Excellency opened the AIM for Scale event, Global Partnership to Scale-up Weather Services for Farmers, during which she launched AIM for Scale’s first Innovation Package: A Blueprint for Collective Action to Scale Access to High-quality, Farmer-centered Weather forecasts in LMICs.

HE Dr. Al Dahak said: “AIM for Scale exists for one clear purpose: to find highly promising, climate-friendly agricultural innovations — and give them the support they need to reach as many farmers as possible worldwide.”

HE Dr. Al Dahak also took part in the COP29 High-Level Special Event, Adverse Impacts of Climate Change on the Decline of Water Basins. In her speech, she stressed the importance of collaboration in bridging the gap between national and global climate security and highlighted the UAE’s sponsoring of the upcoming UN Water Conference in 2026.

She said: “The spirit of collaboration and cooperation will be on full display when we co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference, in partnership with Senegal. By working with our Senegalese partners, as well as the international community, we will provide a platform to drive the Water Action Agenda and boost global efforts to ensure accessible, sustainable water and sanitation for all.”

During the morning, HE Dr. Al Dahak also took part in the COP29 IRENA Youth Circle event, Intergenerational Action for Tripling Renewable Energy by 2030. The event forms part of IRENA’s efforts to convene a youth circle at COP29, in partnership with the Global Renewables Alliance, creating a space for young people to meaningfully engage with decision makers on key issues for renewable energy transition.

During the event, HE Dr. Al Dahak discussed the ways in which educational institutions and governments can collaborate to ensure young people acquire the skills needed to lead in the renewable energy sector, and innovative methods that can be employed to make energy transition knowledge and training more accessible and relevant to youth in the Global South.

The UAE delegation’s presence in Baku, Azerbaijan, underscores the nation’s continued commitment to multilateral climate action, building on the momentum and success achieved at COP28, including the UAE Consensus. Their active participation in COP29 reflects the nation’s steadfast global climate leadership and commitment to deepening cooperation and collaboration with global partners.