Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC) agreed to a new strategic direction and launched an updated brand identity during its board meeting this week to enhance the council's mission of guiding and supporting Emirati investments abroad and aligning them with the UAE’s economic agenda.

The council’s new strategic approach and brand identity will support the development of an updated strategy to promote a cohesive and collective vision for UAE outward investments. The UAEIIC’s expanded mandate includes: building a membership base that fully represents the UAE’s investment community; protecting UAE entities’ overseas investments through proactive advocacy; facilitating outward investment through a collaborative, public-private approach; and providing a central hub for sharing market intelligence – including the exchange of best practice and country risk profiling.

One of the key initiatives launched during the board meeting was the development of a comprehensive database of all UAE investments overseas, which will provide a more accurate picture of geographical scope, industry sector and realized assets – and, in turn, inform the nation’s investment priorities.

The board also approved a new governance structure that includes a Board of Directors, CEO, and Executive Management, designed to improve the agility and responsiveness of the UAEIIC. Directors will be drawn from the government, government-owned enterprises and the private sector, each serving fixed terms to provide a more collaborative and representative platform for the nation’s investment community, from sovereign wealth funds to private-sector entities.

HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAEIIC Chairman, said the new strategic vision was a significant step forward in the council's mission to enhance Emirati investments abroad. “The UAE International Investment Council has long played a crucial role in strengthening our economy by supporting Emirati investors as they pursue opportunities around the world. By reinvigorating its strategic approach and brand identity, the UAEIIC will be better able to leverage high-potential regions, nations and projects, mobilize capital from both public- and private-sector sources, and protect investments through government-to-government relationships. This will help ensure the UAEIIC’s mission is more closely aligned to the nation’s economic agenda and better support our diversification efforts, leading to an exciting new chapter for the UAEIIC and for the UAE’s investment community.”

Established in 2009, the UAEIIC has emerged as a vital platform to unify the efforts of the UAE private and public sectors. With a clear vision to protect the interests of Emirati companies and investments in over 90 countries, the council’s renewed focus and strategic direction will provide significant support for current and future Emirati investments on the global stage.