Dubai: The UAE Health Council, featuring various government health entities and representatives from the private sector, has discussed key strategic initiatives in the country's health sector including plans for establishing a national center for epidemic prevention as well as the latest developments on the health cloud project.

During a meeting held on Thursday, March 21, the Council endorsed several decisions aimed at bolstering the health sector and fostering a cohesive approach between federal and local health authorities along with strategic partners.

Chaired by HE Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, the meeting was attended by His HE Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, HE Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, HE Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, as well as representatives from government health authorities and the private health sector.

The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation and coordination among various health initiatives and projects, and foster unity to realize the UAE's national health objectives. It also aimed to develop a future plan for the country in the health sector, positioning it for leadership and excellence in this field.

Health Cloud Project supports quality of life

The Health Cloud project utilizes cutting-edge cloud computing technology, offering a secure platform for storing, sharing, and managing health data. It facilitates quick and easy access to health information, thereby enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

From improving communication between health providers and patients, to fostering innovation in health research, and providing advanced analytical capabilities for identifying health trends and diseases, the health cloud project paves the way for enhancing healthcare delivery and outcomes.

The Council reviewed the UAE’s most significant achievements in enhancing the country's competitiveness in global health indicators, aiming to promote the health of society members, improve the quality of life in the country, and ensure sustainability. This is in line with the directives of the wise leadership and within the framework of the strategic direction towards developing an advanced healthcare system that adopts innovative approaches to healthcare services, guided by the future vision of healthcare sector, and in alignment with the UAE's vision for the next fifty years.

Health Council: Partnerships and innovation for sustainable health

The UAE Health Council is responsible for coordinating efforts of federal and local entities providing healthcare services, as well as with the private healthcare sector. This coordination ensures integration to enhance the quality of healthcare services in the country. The council also examines shared issues facing the healthcare sector in the country, and takes appropriate actions in coordination with relevant authorities. Moreover, the council reviews draft laws, regulations, and instructions related to the healthcare sector, and it submits recommendations to the competent authorities, and promotes scientific studies and research.

