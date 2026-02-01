Together driving collaboration, policy dialogue, and knowledge exchange on national health priorities

Engaging global partners to shape the next phase of the UAE’s national health agenda

UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), together with federal and local health authorities, will represent the UAE at World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 under the unified national platform “Emirates Health”, presenting a cohesive national vision focused on building healthier lives and strengthening long-term well-being across the country.

The participation of the UAE’s health authorities reflects a national commitment to building the health of a nation—prioritizing prevention, applying innovation at scale, and advancing coordinated national leadership to support long-term growth, resilience, and prosperity.

MoHAP will be present alongside fellow federal and local health authorities on a single platform under the Emirates Health banner. This includes the Emirates Drug Establishment, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Sharjah Health Authority, the UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC).

The collective presence reflects a strategic national vision focused on advancing population health, strengthening prevention, and shaping long-term health outcomes in line with the UAE’s broader development priorities, including the UAE Centennial 2071.

During the exhibition, the entities will present a national health vision centred on prevention, preparedness, and longer, healthier lives—supported by policy leadership, regulation, and the responsible use of innovation and data. This approach emphasizes protecting health early, improving decision-making, and reinforcing quality of life as a sustainable national priority.

As part of this participation, a number of national initiatives that demonstrate how policy, regulation, and innovation work together to support population health will be highlighted. These include the Health Policy and Legislation Smart Platform, the AI-powered Behavioural Insights Platform, the continued development of the national organ transplantation system, and the Enterprise Data Warehouse and Disease Registry system “Bayan”.

The Ministry and health entities’ presence at World Health Expo will also focus on strengthening cooperation and knowledge exchange with regional and international partners. The program includes participation in specialized workshops addressing key topics such as genomics, behavioural insights, medical liability, health adaptation, and Integrative Medicine best practice adoption, alongside the signing of several agreements with local and international entities to advance collaboration and support the continued development of healthcare services.

National Leadership and Collective Delivery

These initiatives demonstrate how policy leadership, regulation, and innovation work together to strengthen population health and improve outcomes. By applying data-driven planning and evidence-based approaches, the UAE continues to enhance efficiency, preparedness, and long-term health impact while advancing national priorities centred on prevention and future readiness.

The unified presence of the authorities reflects a national approach to health delivery that emphasizes coordination, trust, and responsible innovation. Through the use of digital tools, data, and advanced methodologies, participating authorities support health policy implementation, strengthen response capabilities, and improve experience and outcomes through aligned national action.

World Health Expo is one of the world’s leading global healthcare gatherings, bringing together more than 4,300 exhibitors from over 180 countries, along with hundreds of international experts and speakers. The event provides a global platform for dialogue on innovation in healthcare delivery, emerging technologies, and policy collaboration—supporting knowledge exchange and partnership among health leaders worldwide.