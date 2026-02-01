In conjunction with the Year of the Family 2026, Ajman Chamber has updated its Human Resources System and implementing regulations. This update includes a comprehensive package of benefits and initiatives aimed at enhancing employee happiness and supporting work-life balance, thereby contributing to the consolidation of family bonds and improving the quality of life within the workplace.

Kaltham Almazrouei, Director of the Human Resources Department at Ajman Chamber, revealed that the new implementing regulations include the introduction of a special allowance for children of determination. This is one of the Chamber's latest sustainable initiatives designed to support employees, enhance family stability, and instill a culture of social responsibility within the work environment.

She added that the regulations encompass a series of amendments to various leave types, including "maternity, bereavement, paternity, emergency, study, and Hajj." Additionally, mechanisms for official assignments, promotion systems, and the grievances and complaints process have been updated. These changes are intended to foster a flexible and fair work environment, support employee stability, and elevate levels of job satisfaction.

Kaltham Almazrouei stated that Ajman Chamber is committed to providing a motivating and sustainable work environment based on a balance between professional requirements and family life. She emphasized that the Year of the Family 2026 will witness the implementation of an integrated plan of initiatives to support employees, further enhancing family stability and embedding the concepts of happiness and quality of life in the workplace.