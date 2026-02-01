The Department of Energy emphasises the need for efficient sector infrastructure through flexible, future-ready policies and regulations aligned with global best practice.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) will participate as a leading member at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 February in Dubai under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.” The Department’s participation reflects Abu Dhabi’s leading role in the governance of the energy and water, petroleum products and district cooling sectors, demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated regulatory policies, effective system stewardship, and forward-looking plans.

As the Emirate’s regulatory authority for the energy and water sector, the Department will highlight how integrated planning, regulation, and coordinated system oversight support reliability, sustainability, and consumer protection across the Emirate’s utility services. By translating policy direction into regulatory action and system-wide governance, the Department continues to strengthen how Abu Dhabi plans, regulates, and evolves its energy and water sectors.

The Department will highlight Abu Dhabi’s leadership in governing strategic power and water systems, enhancing competitiveness and ensuring security of supply through regulatory certainty, integrated oversight, that supports competitiveness and the sector’s economic growth, and indicator-based decision-making, reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a model for sustainable and resilient utility governance for the future.

The DoE will contribute to high-level discussions on global policy, legislative, and regulatory challenges related to the sustainability of the energy and water sectors, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s energy and water sectors, positioning the Emirate as a leading contributor to international governance, alongside bilateral meetings to advance strategic collaboration, policy alignment, and system-wide innovation at the global level.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, will take part in three high-level engagements at the Summit.

He will participate in the “Sustainability Impact Forum,” a high-level ministerial session that this year focuses on “Partnerships for Sustainable Water,” highlighting Abu Dhabi’s leadership in developing collaborative and practical solutions to strengthen water security.

He will also participate in the XDGs 2045 Ministerial Roundtable: Advancing the Future of Global Development Beyond 2030, sharing Abu Dhabi’s perspectives on inclusive development models, cross-system coordination, and post-2030 strategic priorities alongside global ministers, international organisations, and business leaders.

In addition, Dr. Al Jarwan will take part in a panel discussion titled “Is Water the World’s Most Mismanaged Critical Resource?”, addressing escalating water-related risks and the importance of leadership and governance reforms needed to enhance the long-term resilience of the water sector.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Alobaidli Alhammadi, Director General of Regulatory Affairs of The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, will participate in a closed strategic dialogue titled “Partnerships for a Sustainable, Intelligent Economy: Reducing Energy Intensity in the Age of AI Infrastructure”, bringing a regulatory perspective on infrastructure efficiency, cross-sector collaboration, and system-level governance.

Through its participation at WGS 2026, the DoE advances policy, regulation, and system-led pathways for future-ready power and water systems, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global reference point for integrated energy and water governance, aligned with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero 2050.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

To learn more, please visit our official website at doe.gov.ae or follow our social media channels for the most recent news and updates.

Twitter: @abudhabidoe

Instagram: @abudhabidoe

LinkedIn: Department of Energy Abu Dhabi

YouTube: Department of Energy Abu Dhabi

For queries, please reach out by email to: Media@doe.gov.ae or comms@doe.gov.ae