Sharjah: The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah held its first meeting for 2026 at Al Madam Comprehensive Police Station.

The meeting was chaired by H.E. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs and Committee Chairman. It was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Matar Sultan Al Ketbi, Head of the Ports and Airports Police Department at Sharjah Police General Command, along with Committee members representing relevant entities operating at Sharjah’s border points.

During the meeting, the Organisational Committee reviewed the influx of inbound and outbound travelers across Sharjah’s border ports, recording more than 7.6 million passengers in 2025. The indicators highlight continued growth in cross-border movement, underscoring the importance of strengthening operational and security readiness at the border points.

Khatm Milaha Border Point handled the highest passenger traffic flow with 5.29 million travellers, marking an 8% increase compared with 2024. Al Madam border point facilitated the crossing of around 351,000 travellers, while Dibba Al Hisn border points accommodated over two million passengers.

The meeting also discussed key operational enhancement measures at Sharjah’s border ports, focusing on security requirements and development proposals designed to optimise traffic management, elevate performance standards, and strengthen operational readiness.

Following the meeting, the Organisational Committee conducted an on-site inspection of Al Madam border point to review ongoing infrastructure development works, ahead of the planned activation of customs clearance operations and the facilitation of diversified cargo movements.

As part of the ongoing infrastructure upgrades, an X-ray truck inspection system is being installed to enhance the crossing’s operational readiness for customs clearance. In parallel, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority is executing comprehensive traffic and organisational enhancements to optimise flow and efficiency at Al Madam border point.

Concluding the visit, the Committee acknowledged the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority for its diligent efforts and effective collaboration in executing the upgrade and development initiatives. These measures are set to enhance operational efficiency at Al Madam border point, streamline traffic, and uphold the highest standards of safety and service quality.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com