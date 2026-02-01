The Ajman Center for Conciliation and Arbitration, an initiative of the Ajman Chamber, has seen its roster grow to 103 arbitrators and 58 experts. This milestone underscores the rapid advancement of the Center’s professional talent pool and reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering specialized, world-class arbitration services in line with international best practices.

Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Arbitration Center, announced that the Center has achieved a 100% processing rate for both arbitration requests and expert registration services. This milestone underscores the Center’s operational efficiency, swift responsiveness, and commitment to delivering high-caliber services.

He emphasized that the Center’s commitment to eliminating bureaucratic red tape has resulted in a 24% reduction in service requirements. This strategic shift has successfully accelerated processing times and significantly enhanced the overall customer experience.

He underscored that the Board of Trustees, guided by the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber, is deeply committed to refining the Center's policies. This strategic evolution aims to bolster institutional efficiency and solidify its standing as a premier, sustainable platform for commercial dispute resolution. These updates reflect the expanding scale and diversity of Ajman’s economic landscape, ensuring our procedural frameworks remain aligned with the highest national arbitration standards.

The Center’s primary objective is the provision of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms through the promotion of arbitration as an equitable means of settlement. Key to our mandate is the dissemination of the arbitration culture and its vital contribution to economic ease and judicial integrity. Furthermore, the Center prioritizes the professional development of UAE nationals in this field, while maintaining a rigorous update cycle for its regulations to guarantee full compliance with local laws and national standards.

The Ajman Conciliation and Arbitration Center operates under a mandate of fundamental principles that safeguard the efficacy of its proceedings. Central to these are neutrality and independence, alongside a commitment to procedural transparency via clearly articulated regulations. The Center strictly adheres to confidentiality protocols and maintains high standards of professional competence to facilitate the expedited and high-quality administration of justice.

Concluding his remarks, Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi emphasized that the Ajman Arbitration Center is dedicated to expanding its domestic and international network by partnering with leading arbitration centers and legal consultancies. He highlighted the Center's commitment to attracting top-tier arbitrators and experts to deliver sustainable, value-added services. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of engaging in global forums to stay aligned with the latest international best practices and methodologies in the field.