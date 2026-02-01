Abu Dhabi: An economic delegation from Abu Dhabi, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has concluded a successful visit to Italy, culminating in the signing of agreements to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurship, manufacturing and agritech. The delegation included more than 100 senior officials and executives from both the public and private sectors, including representatives from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs, and Hub71.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with top government officials, key businesses, family offices and investors to explore new opportunities. Discussions focused on the emirate’s role as a global platform where international capital can confidently identify, access and scale opportunities, highlighting the strength of Abu Dhabi’s integrated ecosystem, and alignment between Italy’s strengths in cultural, industrial and creative industries and Abu Dhabi’s position as an ideal springboard for long-term expansion, supported by its attributes as a major draw for global talent, innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) Milan, organised by ADIO in cooperation with ADDED, featured keynote speeches by senior officials and decision makers, including His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, H.E. Abdulla Ali Al Subousi, Ambassador of UAE to the Italian Republic, and Alvise Biffi, President of Assolombarda, the largest association within Italy's entrepreneurial system, as well as discussion panels and presentations highlighting opportunities for mutual investments.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: “We are pleased with the outcomes of our visit to Italy, with clear commitments to accelerate growth in priority sectors and clusters secured. Our discussions during the visit focused on providing the right mechanisms to further enhance cooperation, benefiting from opportunities in both our economies and beyond.

“Our Falcon Economy guides efforts to future-proof industries, supported by progressive policies, disciplined decision-making, and aligned institutions from both the public and private sectors. Our international engagements are geared towards enhancing the role of strategic partners, and we provide them with clarity, certainty, and access to capital to grow and expand into fast-growing markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.”

During ADIF, ADIO signed two landmark agreements with leading Italian institutions, Assolombarda and Confagricoltura, advancing cross-border trade and industrial collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Milan. The agreements sit within ADIO’s wider strategy to strengthen international economic ties through sector-specific partnerships that unlock growth opportunities across priority sectors.

The collaboration with Assolombarda focuses on advanced manufacturing, clean energy and digital transformation. In parallel, the agreement with Confagricoltura supports innovation and resilience across the agri-food value chain within AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster. Together, the partnerships reflect Abu Dhabi’s strategic commitment to expanding global market access and fostering long-term institutional collaboration across Europe’s leading economies.

Also signed at ADIF was a statement of cooperation between Abu Dhabi Customs and the Italian Customs to enhance trade facilitation by promoting secure, efficient and transparent customs processes, supporting economic growth, and strengthening business and investment ties. The statement also aims to advance innovation, leverage technology-enabled solutions, and enhance cooperation to establish a digital trade corridor to improve trade and instant, secure customs data sharing, increasing bilateral trade and competitiveness. Abu Dhabi Customs highlighted its advanced clearance system and AI enabled services.

Hub 71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, highlighted its efforts to propel high-potential startups by opening doors to the emirate’s thriving market, the right investors, and partners to facilitate investment and commercial deals that accelerate growth.

As part of the programme, the Abu Dhabi Chamber advanced private-sector engagement by convening two high-level roundtables with more than 18 leading Italian family businesses, corporate groups, and strategic investors, alongside targeted bilateral meetings with major Italian organisations. The discussions, which included global leaders such as ENEL, SAIPEM, Haworth Lifestyle, Caracol, Assolombarda, Anitec-Assinform and the Altagamma Foundation, focused on direct access to the Abu Dhabi market, highlighting the emirate’s investor-friendly ecosystem, industrial enablers, and clear pathways for market entry, partnership development, and long-term expansion.

The visit to Italy came as part of ADDED-led delegations to major global capitals and financial centres to expand Abu Dhabi’s engagement with leading economies around the world and explore new avenues to strengthen international cooperation, aiming to find innovative solutions to current and future challenges.

To empower sustainable economic development, ADDED is enabling investments through actionable insights, seamless registry services, and trusted regulations. As part of these efforts, ADDED is accelerating economic transformation through sector-specific clusters, including the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industries (SAVI), AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA), Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM), and FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA).

These four clusters, launched in 2023, 2024 and 2025, are projected to contribute AED284 bn to GDP, create more than 130,000 jobs, and attract over AED217 bn in investments by 2045.

