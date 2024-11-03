Mohammad Al Gergawi: Family, national identity and AI are the key pillars in focus for this year’s Annual Meetings, which include national retreats, dedicated meetings for federal and local councils, celebrating national achievements

UAE: Under the directives and chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 2024 UAE Government Annual Meetings commence tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. Over 500 dignitaries, including rulers, crown princes, and federal and local government officials, will be in attendance.

This year’s session of the Government Annual Meetings, taking place on 5 and 6 November 2024, sees significant changes in terms of organization, priorities, agenda, guiding principles and objectives, as well as many frameworks it had adopted over the past sessions.

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that ongoing enhancements to the UAE's government systems reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. These improvements aim to further elevate government performance and competitiveness, establishing the UAE as the world's most efficient government model.

“The UAE maintains its proactive commitment to providing the most efficient government model. This model, emphasized since the inaugural UAE Government Annual Meetings in 2017, is further reflected in the comprehensive improvements evident in this year's sixth session. These enhancements align with national priorities, supporting the UAE government's strategic aims and advancing its overall effectiveness,” Al Gergawi said.

“Key additions introduced as of this year’s Annual Meetings include national retreats, dedicated sessions with local governments, focus on empowering young national government leaders, amplifying citizen voices in the meetings, celebrating the exceptional achievements of national projects and recognizing those responsible for their implementation. These initiatives will be part of an interactive agenda with increased participation from federal and local government entities,” he added.

The 6th session of the UAE Government Annual Meetings will kick off on Day 0, Monday 4 November, with exclusive meetings for the Cabinet, 5 federal councils as well as national and local committees, HE Al Gergawi noted. With over 500 leaders and officials in federal and local entities participating this year, the agenda comprises 3 national retreats ahead of the first day, with focus on national identity, family and AI. It also includes 8 panel discussions on national priorities, with the participation of heads of federal and local government entities.

His Excellency Al Gergawi added that the agenda includes more than ten plenary sessions addressing future national direction in economy and investment, AI, education, sports, family, and community empowerment. Three exclusive meetings will be held by the executive councils for the local governments of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah. Interactive exhibits and dedicated events will showcase and celebrate key achievements at the local and national levels.

National objectives

The 2024 UAE Government Annual Meetings will review the outcomes of national strategies and plans adopted within the "We the UAE 2031" vision and its supporting pathways, focusing on the UAE's key future directions. This approach aims to ensure the achievement of national objectives and the UAE leadership's vision for significant progress within a comprehensive national development framework, enhancing strategic alignment between federal and local development plans.

The Annual Meetings aim to unify government efforts at both federal and local levels. They will address development agendas, review achievements from the past year in light of the 5th Annual Meetings' outcomes, examine key challenges, and outline a clear implementation plan for the next phase of government initiatives.

The UAE's decade-long vision is a comprehensive development program encompassing social, economic, and investment initiatives designed to enhance the nation's quality of life, elevate its global standing as a key partner and influential economic hub, and showcase its successful economic model.

The Annual Meetings will also address the approval of policies aimed at continually improving government services, further strengthening the UAE's proven track record and competitiveness. With the participation of key national sectors and decision-makers, the meetings will focus on shaping visions and development plans to enhance quality of life and secure a brighter future for the next generation, emphasizing both future readiness and achieving current objectives as the nation progresses toward the UAE Centennial 2071 plan.

Launched in 2017 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Government Annual Meetings convene over two days, bringing together ministers and representatives from all local governments, including executive councils and various federal and local entities. The goal is to unify government efforts at both federal and local levels, facilitating annual discussions on development issues and engaging all national sectors in shaping the UAE's development vision.