Showcasing the leading role of the UAE’s financial sector on the global stage and opening new horizons for collaboration and knowledge exchange

Younis Haji AlKhoori: We are committed to empowering national banks to build strategic partnerships that reinforce the UAE’s position as an advanced global financial hub

Washington: The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in cooperation with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and the UAE Embassy in Washington, is organising the UAE Banks Reception on the sidelines of the UAE’s participation in the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, which will be held in Washington, D.C. from 13 to 18 October 2025.

The event, taking place on 16 October, aims to strengthen strategic relations between national banks and their regional and international counterparts, in addition to building effective networks with investors from around the world. It also seeks to create direct communication opportunities among financial and banking institutions, investment companies, and relevant entities, contributing to showcasing the leading role of the UAE’s financial sector globally, opening new horizons for cooperation and knowledge exchange, and exploring opportunities for sustainable growth in the national banking sector.

Strategic Partnerships

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, affirmed that the Ministry is keen to enable national banks to build strategic partnerships and expand cooperation with leading international institutions. These efforts, he said, support the UAE’s aspirations for sustainable growth in the financial sector and strengthen the country’s position as a regional and global financial hub within the international banking system.

H.E. AlKhoori said: “The UAE Banks Reception represents a key opportunity to enhance the country’s institutional presence within the world’s largest financial gatherings and to highlight the evolution of the UAE’s regulatory environment, which offers distinctive investment and banking opportunities. We look forward to meeting our partners at this important event, which serves as a vital platform for strengthening cooperation and opening new prospects for our financial sector to consolidate its global standing.”

He added: “The Ministry, in collaboration with its financial and banking partners, is keen to facilitate communication between national banks and international investors and to promote constructive dialogue with stakeholders in the global financial community. This supports financial knowledge exchange, the development of financing tools, and the expansion of channels that strengthen the national economy through active banking partnerships.”

H.E. AlKhoori concluded by emphasising that such events reflect the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international financial cooperation and translate the directives of its wise leadership to promote openness and collaboration. These efforts enhance the resilience of the financial system and support the achievement of the strategic objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

Participating Banks

The reception is supported and sponsored by several of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, including Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Dubai Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, National Bank of Fujairah, RAKBANK, Mashreq Bank, and United Arab Bank.

This support reflects the commitment of UAE banking institutions to empowering the national financial sector and strengthening the country’s position as a leading global financial hub.