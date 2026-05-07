Abu Dhabi: H. E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Sultanate of Oman, underscoring the commitment of the wise leaderships of both countries to strengthen bilateral collaboration.

During a meeting with H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Economic Zones & Free Zones (OPAZ), Oman, Bin Touq emphasized the UAE’s commitment to driving sustainable development through strong economic and investment cooperation with Oman. Held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the meeting focused on economic and investment growth prospects across key sectors, including food security, infrastructure, logistics, supply chains, energy, and industry.

“The UAE and Oman share a common vision to strengthen our robust economic partnership as a key pillar of growth in both countries. Our bilateral cooperation in economy and investments serves as a successful model for integration and coordination among GCC countries. The UAE market is home to 9180 Omani companies and approximately 550 Omani brands across diverse industries, reflecting a strong partnership that continues to grow and gain momentum,” H. E. Bin Touq said.

The two sides also discussed mechanisms to enhance communication channels between Emirati and Omani business communities to pave the way for the launch of new projects and foster private-sector collaboration. In addition, they highlighted the importance of supporting exporters and importers and facilitating seamless flow of commodities and services between the two markets amid the evolving regional landscape. These efforts are aimed at diversifying trade exchange, increasing the volume of bilateral trade, and supporting long-term sustainable economic growth.

H.E. Bin Touq highlighted the UAE’s forward-looking economic policies and initiatives aimed at boosting the economy, enhancing the business environment, fostering economic openness, and building new economic partnerships with key regional and global markets. H. E. further underlined efforts to strengthen the UAE market’s ability to attract the new economy’s projects and companies, while advancing the economic legislative ecosystem. These efforts, H.E. Bin Touq noted, have reinforced the UAE’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and investments, both regionally and globally.

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