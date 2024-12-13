Dubai: In a bid to enhance innovation and sustainability in the food sector, the Estonian Food Technology and Fermentation Center "TFTAK" has announced a strategic partnership with the UAE through local food companies. This collaboration aims to develop healthy and sustainable food solutions based on technology by adopting the concept of a circular economy, achieving the principle of zero waste. These partnerships reflect both countries' commitment to enhancing cooperation in digitizing the food sector and boosting trade in healthy and organic products.

According to market reports, the UAE is one of the largest markets in the Gulf region, with trade between the UAE and Estonia in the food and beverage sector reaching approximately €150 million in 2022.

The Emirati market is among the fastest-growing in the consumption of organic products, with 35% of consumers showing interest in healthy options. The organic food market in the UAE is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% until 2027, reflecting the increasing consumer interest in healthy and plant-based products.

In this context, Estonia enjoys a strong reputation in organic farming, with organic agricultural land accounting for 23% of its total territory, making it one of the leading countries in Europe in this field. Estonia's unique environmental standards, such as meeting the World Health Organization's air quality standards and having natural reserves that constitute 28% of its territory, with forests covering 51% of its area, further enhance its position.

The UAE possesses a promising market for food products, with statistics indicating that the volume of food and beverage trade in the UAE reached approximately $18.5 billion in 2022, with continuous growth expected by 2027.

These figures reflect the strategic importance of the partnership with Estonia, which will work to enhance innovation in this sector. As part of these partnerships, the Estonian brand "Yook" has launched a line of organic oat drinks, which have seen an annual growth of 13.4% in sales, indicating a shift among consumers towards healthier food options. Additionally, the Estonian "TFTAK" Center is developing fiber-rich juices using apple pomace, in line with the circular economy concept, reflecting Estonia's commitment to sustainable practices.

Furthermore, the partnership between the two countries includes the development of digital platforms to facilitate tracking food products from farm to table, using data analysis technologies to guide production based on market needs and consumer preferences.

This initiative will contribute to reducing waste and increasing efficiency. The partnership will enhance collaboration with Emirati food companies and their Estonian counterparts, opening new trade opportunities to expand the range of healthy and sustainable food products in the local Emirati market.